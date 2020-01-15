First Cruise-In set for Feb. 29

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Midlands S.C. Muscle and Classic Car Group (Newberry’s own classic car, classic truck and muscle car group) will host the first Cruise-In of the season at Sonic Drive-In (Newberry) on February 29, from noon to 2 p.m.

“We are expecting another great Cruise-In and another great season. Great people, great vehicles and great music, a winning combination,” said Zeb Reid, president of Midlands S.C. Muscle and Classic Car Group.

This year marks the fourth year Reid has served as president of the group.

The Midlands S.C. Muscle and Classic Car Group is one of the fastest growing Classic Vehicle Groups in the southeast. Member’s vehicles have been highlighted in various publications (Vette Magazine, Go AAA Magazine, Mr. Nomad Chevy Post Magazine, Ragtops and Running-boards Magazine). There are over 300 participants that have been to the Cruise-Ins in the past several years.

“Special Thanks to our sponsors. Mac Bell – owner/operator – Sonic Drive-In, Joe Trainor – Stokes Trainor Chevrolet Buick GMC, Karen Quinn – Little Mountain Antiques Unlimited, Lee Driggers – Advance Auto Parts, Benji Westwood – Ace Hardware, Sergio Cornejo – KC’s Auto, Rock Auto, Phoenix Graphix, Carter Lake – State Farm,” Reid said.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_thumbnail_IMG_2206.jpg