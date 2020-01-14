POMARIA — Since the Town of Pomaria took over the Old Pomaria School building from the School District in 2000, many changes have been made to the building located at 138 Folk Street.

This year, changes are continuing to be made on the building. The building now hosts festivals, reunions, council meetings and other events.

According to a previous article written in 2018, the Town of Pomaria has invested around $120,000 in the school and has spent about $30-40,000 in budgeted funds. The Town has also utilized funds received through the Capital Project Sales Tax, to further improve the school.

“The County approved $655,000, but out of that, for construction and other fees, we only had $495,000 to work with. We were able to get a lot of work done with what we had to work with,” said Mayor Darryl Hentz.

One of the earliest projects completed on the building, according to Hentz, was putting a new rubber roof over the cafeteria — the cafeteria portion was also renovated around 2005, possibly sooner.

“We figured that would be a good starting point and we pretty much used our own funds at the time that we had available. We were able to use some earlier money from the One Cent Sales Tax to replace the windows and doors — also replaced the windows and doors in the auditorium,” he said.

Fast forward to present day, the town has already started tending to other improvements on the building.

“Then with the last Sales Tax, we presented our project to the committee, and of course they came up with an amount we were able to work with. From that amount, we replaced the roof, nice metal roof — we had to stabilize that roof because we were having issues. The second major item, we rewired the entire auditorium, added the heating and air unit to the usable part where we cut off from the stage,” Hentz said.

Other improvements included: Removing all asbestos out of the bottom floor of the school section; moving the electrical closet to the basement; adding restrooms to the auditorium section; two meeting rooms available; added gutters to the roofing repairs; LED lighting added to the auditorium/stage/classrooms; refinishing the floors in the auditorium and stage (handicap accessible); and replacing carpet flooring in the cafeteria.

Hentz added that they are also working with a contractor to help move water away from the building.

“A lot of people forget there was a new roof put on, which was a major improvement. The electricity was upgraded — most of the electrical work goes back probably to the 1930s,” he said.

While renovations are still underway, Hentz said the town still has other improvements they would like to make happen.

“We want to dress up the front of the cafeteria and walkway. We’ve already got some people who have given us estimates on that — look to start that in the spring, using other funds. We have pretty much expended all of our County Sales Tax — so we have residual funds and are going to use some of the School Reunion funds,” he said. “One of the rooms that was renovated, there are some things we could do with that — make a conference room or a storage room out of it. We’ve got three classrooms on the top floor behind that, we might be able to branch in it and do some renovations there.”

Hentz has also received many compliments from individuals who attended the school or knew someone who did.

“Pictures have been circulating from the Town’s Facebook page and we’ve gotten a lot of positive comments — they just can’t believe it was the auditorium and the school stage. I’m talking people ranging from going to school there in the early 1990s before it closed down, all the way to individuals who attended the school back in the 1950s,” he said.

The Old Pomaria School auditorium (handicap accessible) is one of many renovations made using funds allocated from the One Cent Sales Tax. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_20200107_1518541.jpg The Old Pomaria School auditorium (handicap accessible) is one of many renovations made using funds allocated from the One Cent Sales Tax. Courtesy photo The Old Pomaria School also received a new metal roof as part of its renovations. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_20200107_1515031.jpg The Old Pomaria School also received a new metal roof as part of its renovations. Courtesy photo Renovations also include rooms as shown here where Pomaria Town Council now holds their monthly meetings. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_20200107_1523331.jpg Renovations also include rooms as shown here where Pomaria Town Council now holds their monthly meetings. Courtesy photo

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@championcarolinas.com