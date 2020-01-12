NEWBERRY — St. Mark’s Catholic Church recently held a celebration in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe (Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe) or the Virgin of Guadalupe.

During the celebration, youth of St. Mark’s performed dances and skits — which represented the reenactment of the apparition of the Virgin Mary of Guadalupe to an indigenous man (St. Juan Diego).

According to britannica.com, the Virgin Mary of Guadalupe appeared before Juan Diego in a vision in 1531. Tradition says that Mary of Guadalupe appeared before Juan Diego (an Aztec convert to Christianity) on December 9 and 12 of 1531 and requested a shrine be built where she appeared, known as Tepeyac Hill.

Today, a shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe sits on the property of St. Mark’s Catholic Church.

The article stated the bishop demanded a sign before approving construction of a church — Mary of Guadalupe appeared to Juan Diego a second time and ordered him to collect roses. In a second audience with the bishop, according to the article, Juan Diego opened his cloak allowing dozens of roses to fall which revealed the image on Mary of Guadalupe imprinted on the inside of the cloak — the image that is now venerated in the Basilica of Guadalupe.

Views have been questioned by scholars and ecclesiastics, including former abbot of the Basilica of Guadalupe saying that there is no documentation of this apparition until 1648. Other critics claim the documents from the 16th century are actually from the 17th century. It is also claimed, according to the article, the bishop approached by Juan Diego was not consecrated until 1534 and makes no mention of Juan Diego or of Our Lady of Guadalupe in his writings.

Pope John Paul II, who canonized Juan Diego and declared Our Lady of Guadalupe the patroness of the Americas, defended the Virgin of Guadalupe, accepting the authenticity of documents and pointed to oral accounts of the apparition.

According to the article, a shrine to the Virgin of Guadalupe has existed on the site since at least 1556, when the archbishop of New Spain promoted devotion to the image of Mary at a chapel in Tepeyac. By the end of the 16th century, Our Lady of Guadalupe formed part of a wide network of shrines to the Virgin throughout Mexico.

The story of Mary of Guadalupe’s appearance to Juan Diego was soon codified in 1648 in the work of Miquel Sánchez and in 1649 in an account was published in Nahuatl, the indigenous language.

She was also credited with ending the hemorrhagic fever epidemic that took over Mexico City in 1736-37. The article goes on to state that in 1737 she was proclaimed patroness of Mexico City. In 1746 her patronage was accepted by all the territories of New Spain, which included part of present-day California, as well as Mexico and regions as far south as Guatemala and El Salvador — in 1754 she was also granted a feast and mass on December 12.

Our Lady of Guadalupe not only plays a role in Mexican history, but also Mexican nationalism and identity. In 1810, according to the article, she was promoted as patroness of the revolt led against the Spanish. The image of the Virgin Mary of Guadalupe appeared on the rebels’ banners, and the rebels’ battle cry was “Long Live Our Lady of Guadalupe.”

In addition to the youth performances, those in attendance were also able to indulge in traditional food and drinks during the celebration.

Youth of St. Mark's Catholic Church performed skits representing the reenactment of the apparition of the Virgin Mary of Guadalupe to an indigenous young man. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Father Orlando, priest at St. Marks Catholic Church, welcomes Mayor Foster Senn to the celebration. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Youth also performed a number of dances during the celebration of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@championcarolinas.com