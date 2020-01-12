Governor McMaster Proclaims Jan. 26-Feb. 1 “South Carolina School Choice Week”

NEWBERRY COUNTY – Jan. 26-Feb. 1 will officially be South Carolina School Choice Week, thanks to an official proclamation from Gov. McMaster. Hundreds of city, county and state leaders across the U.S. have issued similar proclamations recognizing School Choice Week.

To date, 1,049 events and activities, have been planned by parents, teachers, community leaders and other event organizers, these events will take place in South Carolina during the week. Nationwide, 51,300 pep rallies, festivals, school fairs, legislative breakfasts, movie screenings and other events have been independently planned. These events aim to raise awareness about educational opportunity and spark conversation about the diversity of choices parents want for their children.

“We are grateful that Gov. McMaster issued this proclamation,” said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. “We are excited for South Carolinians to use this time to talk about what kinds of education work best for them. It is our hope that families in South Carolina, and everywhere, can find the educational setting that helps their children thrive in 2020.”

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

According to schoolchoiceweek.com, there are six activities planned in Newberry County; however, according to a spokesperson with School Choice Week, these will be privately held activities. The representative said, events can range from activities in someone’s personal home to school pep rallies with heightened security.