NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Family YMCA saw a few changes last year, from new equipment to repurposing a few of their rooms.

“In the past year we have repurposed how we used a lot of our space,” said Scott Sandor, CEO of the Newberry County Family YMCA. “We have moved our group exercise room, which is where we do our yoga, spin classes — all of our exercise classes with the exception of Zumba — all meet in our group exercise room, that’s now an expanded space with rubberized flooring. We have some newer spin bikes, a lot more space and a lot more opportunity to move and do some of the things they need to do in that program area.”

The YMCA has also moved their fitness strength equipment to another space, according to Sandor, and they have added several pieces of free weight equipment.

“Increased the square footage we use for strength and cardio, probably doubled total square footage of that to other parts of the building,” Sandor said. “It’s expanded our offering as far as weight training, cardio equipment, group exercise classes — it’s worked out really great, getting more out of the space we have at our disposal.”

He added that members have enjoyed the changes — saying that the areas they moved the equipment and group exercise room (more towards the front of the building) have a lot more windows and are more open.

“Where we added the most equipment was in the free weight area, folks that use the free weights for strength training, they love it — we expanded what their options are when they come in here to workout,” he said. “We’ve noticed an increase in the people wanting to do strength training, we didn’t have a large selection before, so we’ve greatly expanded that realm of what members can do.”

Another change at the Newberry County Family YMCA was a new dome (or as many call it the bubble) that covers the pool during the winter, this new dome was purchased thanks to donors contributing to the YMCA.

“What allows us to operate the pool in the winter is a dome, and a lot of people in town call it the bubble. It is a heavy vinyl structure that is anchored to the pool deck, around the perimeter of the pool. It uses air to create the volume to hold it up,” Sandor said. “With the water also being heated and everything, this dome makes our outdoor pool functional as an indoor pool for the winter months.”

Sandor said the structure, because it is basically a fabric, typically has a life of about five to seven years. Sometimes, depending on circumstances, you can get a few more years out of them, he said.

“The one that we had got in really bad shape. We had repaired it several times, but we were not going to be able to use it anymore,” Sandor said. “We started notifying the community, certainly our people, our members and people that use the pool on a regular basis, that we needed assistance — we did some visiting with folks around town telling the story, trying to get some help with the pool dome.”

Sandor said without a dome, the YMCA would not be able to operate the pool in the winter. Then, around early September, a group of individuals in Newberry County started having conversations about how important it was to operate the pool in the winter, according to Sandor.

“So there was a group of people that got together and contributed different sums of money to make that happen,” he said. “In addition to the purchase of the structure itself, there was some monies raised to help the YMCA, as an organization, to operate the pool in the winter. It is a very expensive endeavor, due to the cost of heating the pool in the winter.”

Sandor added that the pool at the YMCA is close to 200,000 gallons, and keeping it heated at 82-84 degrees is a challenge.

“This is amazing for this YMCA to be able to offer our aquatics programming in the winter months, and the community stepping up and recognizing the need and then embracing it with their hearts, but also through funding it with their checkbooks. It is a testament to the people here, and when they recognize a need in their community, willing to step up and meet that need,” Sandor said.

The group exercise room is now in a new location at the Newberry County Family YMCA and has now given people more space to move. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_DSC_0555-2-.jpg The group exercise room is now in a new location at the Newberry County Family YMCA and has now given people more space to move. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer The Newberry County Family YMCA now has new strength equipment, expanding their offerings as far as weight training. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_DSC_0556.jpg The Newberry County Family YMCA now has new strength equipment, expanding their offerings as far as weight training. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

By Andrew Wigger awigger@championcarolinas.com