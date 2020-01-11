Martin presents check for training facility equipment

Elyssa Haven | For The Newberry Observer Rep. Rick Martin presents a check to local first responders to purchase equipment for a new training facility in Newberry County. Pictured, from left to right: Chief David Graham, NFD Explorer Corey Brown, NFD Explorer Dylan Wade, Captain Gene Shealy, Chief Keith Minick, Representative Rick Martin, Emergency Service Director Tommy Long, Sheriff Lee Foster, Firefighter Jay Ross, Firefighter Tyler Truesdale, Chief Aubrey Horne, Colonel Wesley Boland, Major Robert Dennis. -

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Rep. Rick Martin (District 40 – Newberry County) recently presented a check from the state of South Carolina to local first responders in Newberry County.

“This brings our tax dollars back to Newberry County, where they belong, and it will greatly help our community’s firefighters, EMS and our local heroes,” Martin said.

The check was for $250,000, Martin said he asked for this to be put into the budget to help local first responders purchase equipment for a training facility (which will be located at the old fairgrounds on Adelaide Street).

“All of our people (first responders) can go through this training facility, day or night, it is a benefit for all of Newberry County,” Martin said. “They can go through this facility and be trained up in the most high tech way, this is beneficial in most every way for every man, woman and child in Newberry County.”

Chief Keith Minick, with the City of Newberry Fire Department, expressed his gratitude to Martin for helping acquire these funds.

“I appreciate Rep. Martin assisting our local first responders with these funds. He has been engaged, learning how we operate in Newberry and the services we provide,” Minick said. “These funds will allow us to enhance our training of first responders (law, EMS, fire and rescue), Fire Explorers and the Newberry County Career Technology Center Firefighting Class. We will be able to perform a more in depth mutual aid training for all departments around our county to better serve our community.”

According to Emergency Service Director Tommy Long, they are in the process of developing the training grounds, and they will utilize this funding to enhance their training capabilities in Newberry County.

“That will definitely go a long way to get that moving forward,” he said. “We are hoping to develop that out there to train anyone from law enforcement, EMS, fire and rescue — to long range plans to include the Newberry County School District to do training for their drivers, and things like that.”

Long added that Martin’s assistance providing the funding was greatly needed, and helped them move forward a little quicker than anticipated.

As of right now, Long said they are working on general maintenance on the buildings, as well as getting a burn facility out there to do live-burn training.

