Pomaria Council discusses facility rental contract

POMARIA — During a recent Pomaria Town Council Meeting, Pomaria Council began discussion on setting a contract for renting the Old Pomaria School for events.

“I have talked with law enforcement and we definitely need to cover our bases on how we do things. You’ve got to keep your eyes open because as I was told they will try to twist and turn with rentals, and tell you they’re going to do one thing and the next thing you know it’s totally different,” said Mayor Darryl Hentz.

Hentz added that while figuring up the contract they will need to take into consideration prices for renting the building.

“We’ve got to be very careful when we set it up and I’ll be honest with you, we really need to look at the price. Some of these things, you’d be surprised at some of the property damage you end up having. We need to cover our bases and make sure we have everything covered — definitely make sure we get those liability policies taken care of, too,” he said.

Council also discussed possible options of security when renting out the space.

“I was told, you don’t have duty officers that can come down because they just don’t have the staff, but I was (also) told we do have town limits that we’ve set. If we need something to be shut down they would definitely come and assist with that,” Hentz said. “Being a small town and community we just don’t have the forces and all to police it ourselves — that’s any small town.”

Hentz added there is interest from people who want to rent out the facility, but said there have to be set guidelines.

“Our contract probably needs to be set up accordingly to different types of functions,” he said.

No decision was made during the meeting. Council will continue to discuss this item during future meetings.

Other business:

• Hentz informed Pomaria Council that the walking track and park were repaired and cleaned up. He said he has seen more members of the community walking around the park. Hentz also reminded Pomaria Council that Ethics Commission filings are due on March 30.

• The Town of Pomaria will host the next Governmental Association meeting on March 31. Hentz said he is currently working on securing a caterer for the event.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@championcarolinas.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

