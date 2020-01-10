NEWBERRY COUNTY — The COMET has announced a new way to track your bus with the new mobile app Transit.

Transit counts millions of active users in more than 200 cities worldwide and is now available for riders of The COMET, who will be able to track their bus in real-time with the leading transport app in North America.

COMET riders will see nearby options and departure times in big text and bright colors when using the app. Users can easily navigate the region, aided by accurate real-time bus ETAs, trip planning, step-by-step navigation and crowdsourced real-time information with Transit’s GO feature.

The COMET’s partnership with Transit offers a comprehensive, easy-to-use and widely-adopted app for riders. The COMET will also receive anonymized usage data and customizations to better serve the public — such as the ability to send important information directly to riders via Transit’s home screen.

“We are truly excited about this partnership with Transit. This app will enable our riders to better access information about their commute in real-time and is part of our commitment to enhance The COMET rider’s overall experience,” said John Andoh, executive director and CEO of The COMET.

The COMET now joins dozens of other public transit agencies across North America that have partnered with the app, including Charleston’s CARTA, Boston’s MBTA, Montreal’s STM, Baltimore’s MDOT MTA, Santa Clara’s VTA and Gatineau’s STO.

“Partnering with a single app that prioritizes transit makes it clear to riders where they can go for information,” said David Block-Schachter, chief business officer of Transit. “We’re excited to work with The COMET and to see more people using Transit as part of their daily routine.”

Transit is available to download for iPhone and Android at www.transitapp.com or www.catchthecomet.org.