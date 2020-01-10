National Parks Service Photo Newberry County was one of two counties selected for a pilot project to reduce the feral hog population. -

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County has been chosen for a pilot program that will be used to gather research on reducing the feral hog population.

Joseph Berry, district coordinator with the Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District, said this program came out of the most recent Farm Bill — which is how the United States Department of Agriculture receives its funding. The Farm Bill included a measure to begin a pilot project addressing feral hog population. The NSWCD is acting as a local partner with the USDA for this pilot program.

“The first step, they wanted to see what it would take to do it as a larger scale program, they selected a number of states that have a history with feral hogs — South Carolina being one of them,” Berry said. “Then they found areas to test, two of which are in South Carolina — Newberry and Hampton County.”

Berry said the reason behind Newberry being selected is because the feral hog population in the county is growing. He said the harvest numbers (data collected from hunters) have shown the feral hog population has increased every year.

“But it is kind of good to show the Upstate versus the Lowcountry. Also, Hampton County has a really huge infestation, Newberry is not quite as bad, but still bad — they can show the different impacts,” he said. “In Newberry, at a point, they could eat up crops at any minute. If the feral hogs got out of the river beds and into the field, it would be bad.”

Berry said the data he has shows the feral hog population, in Newberry County, runs along the borders of the County.

“The feral hogs kind of stay in the river beds, along the rivers — the Broad River and Saluda River. Those areas are hot spots. There is also a little bit of a population near the Molly’s Rock area, the data has shown,” Berry said.

Berry said the Natural Resources Conservation Service is running the funds for this program, and they have received a grant from the USDA to purchase state-of-the-art feral hog traps. The NRCS will give NSWCD the money from that grant to purchase the traps.

“What we will do is lease them (the traps) out to an agency known as APHIS (Animal Plant Health Inspection Service) — they are our USDA agency. They have an agency under them called Wildlife Services, they are the ones that will be administering the traps,” Berry said.

Berry said a landowner in Newberry County that is having a problem with feral hogs can contact him and he will get the information to APHIS, and they will get the traps on their land.

“They are catch traps, they’ll have a pen and a remote and a control gate — the person in charge of monitoring it, if they see they have the whole herd, they’ll drop the gate and go the next day to dispose of the feral hogs,” Berry said.

Berry said they will need to catch the whole family of feral hogs, due to the fact that feral hogs have such a young sexual maturity age.

“Within three months they are having babies, and then there will be another herd all over again,” he said.

There will be research conducted with this pilot program, Berry said the University of Georgia is going to be contracted to do research on how bad the damage was before, and what happened after. Berry said the University of Georgia has one of the better feral hog programs.

While this program has not started as of yet, Berry said they are allowing people sign up now — this way they can start quickly when it begins. If you are interested in signing up, you can contact Berry at 803-597-3160 or email him at newberrysoilandwater@gmail.com.

Berry also noted that if a landowner has a part of their field really messed due to feral hogs, NRCS will have a cost share assistance program to restore that field, for more information on that program, you can contact Berry at the number listed above.

Newberry County was one of two counties selected for a pilot project to reduce the feral hog population.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@championcarolinas.com

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

