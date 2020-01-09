PROSPERITY — With 2020 well underway, the Prosperity Vision 2020 Committee is gearing up for a year of opportunities for the Town of Prosperity.

Composed of Glenn Hamm (president), Andy Hawkins, Michael Bedenbaugh, Terrence Gallman and Carter Lake, the committee was formed in 2019 to work and collaborate with the Town Council, administration and government to find projects that will enhance Prosperity.

“Now that we’re in the new year, we are actively engaged and working with the Town Council, mayor and government for specialized projects,” Hamm said.

According to Hamm, the biggest project the committee is focused on is the rejuvenation of the Square. He said conceptual plans have been put together of what it could potentially look like.

In order to make improvements happen, Hamm said the key to success is communication, cooperation and collaboration.

“Envision Prosperity almost like a wheel. You’ve got the hub which is the Town Square — that shining jewel that is there for everyone to see; other areas that are the spokes to our wheel — it reaches out throughout the Town of Prosperity into the different neighborhoods and communities, and the wheel itself — it is the Town of Prosperity,” he said.

The goal right now, Hamm said, is to start in the center and then work their way toward other areas of Prosperity.

“We’re going to be meeting with the mayor and members of Prosperity Town Council over the next couple of weeks. There are many opportunities in Prosperity and Prosperity Town Council (and mayor) have been wonderful to work with — they’ve supported us in developing this,” he said. “We’re going to have the projects picked and we’re going to execute them one by one; pick a project, set the date, contact the media, work with our partners. Then we’re going to execute the project — capture media for later 2020 promotional use and then repeat.”

Another part of Vision 2020 is more parking for the Town of Prosperity. Hamm said they are working on an opportunity to put in about 40 more parking spots in town.

In order to get these projects off the ground, Hamm said they will be looking at various funding in the form of grants and partnering with industries.

“There’s going to be opportunities for businesses to be able to contribute at small and large areas and if there’s anyone that’s a private donor that wants to give towards the future of Prosperity, there is going to be opportunity to do that,” he said.” The Vision 2020 Committee is a 501(c)(3) organization. We are a nonprofit organization that is committed to the betterment to the Town of Prosperity. So we are able to raise funds through a tax deductible status that are able to be paired back with the government funds that will be available as we go forward and help fund these projects.”