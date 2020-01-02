Council OKs FILOT agreement with MacLean Power Systems

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Janeyatte Gary (Sheriff’s Department) and Ronald Powell (Building Inspector) were recognized for their years of service to Newberry County. Not pictured, Richard Carter (Clerk of Court). -

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Council passed the third and final reading of a fee-in-lieu of tax agreement between Newberry County and Project Tiger Shark — which was revealed MacLean Power Systems (Newberry).

MacLean Power Systems plans on a nine million dollar expansion of their operations here in Newberry County. Through this ordinance, according to County Administrator Wayne Adams, the county is offering a 20-year fee-in-lieu of taxes (FILOT) agreement coupled with a 25 percent special source revenue credit (SSRC) for the first 10 years.

This project would be placed in a multi-county park. A multi-county park is a way the state uses to create partnerships between counties, this agreement allows for a slightly higher level of incentives for projects, and some revenue sharing. This is not a physical industrial park.

“Fee estimates indicate total annual revenue for all levies ranging from approximately $35,000 to approximately $100,000 over the first seven years. It is during this time period that staff recommends a non-pro rata split in these revenues among the taxing entities (County 95 percent and School District 5 percent),” said Adams. “The purpose of this arrangement is to recoup costs associated with a recent grant received by the School District to employ four new school resource officers (SROs). We were unaware of the School District’s application for these funds. Moreover, the grant does not pay for cars, uniforms, weapons and certain other costs associated with employing law enforcement officers. These will be unexpected expenses of the county. In a meeting, that also included the Sheriff and members of his staff, I made the School District’s superintendent and its finance director aware that I would be pursuing this path. Placement of the project in a multi-county park allows County Council to determine the distribution of the revenues.”

The third reading was approved after Councilman Scott Cain made a motion and Councilman Johnny Mack Scurry seconded. A public hearing was also held for this ordinance, no one spoke for or against.

Other Business:

• Three Newberry County employees were recognized for their years of service to the county. Richard Carter, Clerk of Court – five years; Ronald Powell, Building Inspector – five years; Janeyatte Gary, Sheriff’s Department – five years.

• Council voted 0-6 against an ordinance to establish the process to determine an average calculation for the minimum lake shore setback when only one abutting real estate parcel is developed. Adams said the Planning Commission met the previous night and reversed itself on their earlier recommendation. He said the Planning Commission has now recommended unanimously that a single standard of 50 feet from the applicable contour line be adopted for setbacks from the lake shore, eliminating any future setback calculations by staff. Adams further stated that staff concurs in the Planning Commission’s new position, which rejects not only this ordinance, but also the existing lake setback regulations (in place only since 2016). Multiple people spoke in favor of County Council approving this ordinance.

• Council approved second reading of an ordinance to reduce the number of seats on the Planning Commission, helping to ensure a regular quorum. The number of Council-appointed seats for the Planning Commission would be reduced from 12 to seven, with the five at-large appointments being eliminated. Currently, only three of the five at-large appointments are filled; those three persons would continue serving until June 30, 2020. Also, representation for Whitmire and Silverstreet would be deleted, since neither of these municipalities either has its own zoning regulations, or utilizes those zoning regulations adopted by Newberry County. References to separate finances for the Planning Commission would be removed from the Code as well.

• Council approved a resolution making two changes to the Newberry County employee handbook: 1) prohibits tobacco and simulated tobacco products both on all county property and in all county vehicles; 2) raises the upper limits of the salary scale for all pay bands by four percent.

• With a 5-1 vote, County Council voted to pay the third quarter invoice to the Central S.C. Alliance in the amount of $18,000. Councilman Kirksey Koon voted against.

• Rick Farmer, Economic Development director, revealed there is a new project (industry) coming to Newberry County, known as Project Shot. Farmer did not give many details on this industry, but said it is a $1.1 million investment, which will provide 34 new jobs in Newberry County. This is a supplier for a local existing industry. Farmer said it was premature to announce significant details.

Janeyatte Gary (Sheriff’s Department) and Ronald Powell (Building Inspector) were recognized for their years of service to Newberry County. Not pictured, Richard Carter (Clerk of Court). https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_DSC_0491.jpg Janeyatte Gary (Sheriff’s Department) and Ronald Powell (Building Inspector) were recognized for their years of service to Newberry County. Not pictured, Richard Carter (Clerk of Court). Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

By Andrew Wigger awigger@championcarolinas.com

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.