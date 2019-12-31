Rucker graduates from S.C. economic development training program

Courtesy photo Newberry County Councilwoman Harriett Rucker (center) was one of 49 state and community leaders to graduate from the statewide economic development training program, the S.C. Economic Development Institute. Rucker is pictured with Andrena Powell-Baker (left) of the SCEDA (South Carolina Economic Development Association) and Maceo Nance (right) (South Carolina Department of Commerce). -

NEWBERRY — The S.C. Department of Commerce (S.C. Commerce) and S.C. Economic Developers’ Association (SCEDA) announced that 49 state and community leaders have graduated from a statewide economic development training program, the S.C. Economic Development Institute (Institute).

Harriett Rucker, Newberry County Council, was one of those 49 individuals recognized for completing the program.

“As South Carolina has transformed into a global leader in the economic development arena, teamwork has been key,” said Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt. “The success the state has enjoyed in recent years can, in large part, be attributed to the remarkable amount of collaboration that takes place within our borders. Programs like the Institute help ensure that our team is knowledgeable, innovative and united.”

A collaborative effort between S.C. Commerce and SCEDA, the program is designed to arm participants with innovative development approaches for implementation in local communities. The program features a highly-interactive curriculum, allowing participants to obtain greater hands-on economic development learning experience.

Now, in its 29th year, the Institute consists of quarterly, two-day sessions that are hosted in various locations throughout the state. In addition to the final session, which took place in Spartanburg, sessions were also held in Bluffton, Clinton and North Augusta. During the sessions, attendees gained insight into issues relating to: Leadership and communication skills; community development; business and industrial development; and product development. On November 8, as the final session concluded in Spartanburg, 49 local leaders received certificates of completion.

The Institute is open to individuals from a wide variety of organizations and entities, including city, town and county councils; local economic development practitioners; county economic development boards; county school boards; regional economic development boards; utility companies; and local and state government employees. The 2020 program includes sessions in Beaufort, Lake City, North Augusta and Orangeburg.

More information on this training program can be obtained by visiting www.sceda.org or contacting SCEDA at (803) 929-0305.

Newberry County Councilwoman Harriett Rucker (center) was one of 49 state and community leaders to graduate from the statewide economic development training program, the S.C. Economic Development Institute. Rucker is pictured with Andrena Powell-Baker (left) of the SCEDA (South Carolina Economic Development Association) and Maceo Nance (right) (South Carolina Department of Commerce). https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Rucker.jpg Newberry County Councilwoman Harriett Rucker (center) was one of 49 state and community leaders to graduate from the statewide economic development training program, the S.C. Economic Development Institute. Rucker is pictured with Andrena Powell-Baker (left) of the SCEDA (South Carolina Economic Development Association) and Maceo Nance (right) (South Carolina Department of Commerce). Courtesy photo