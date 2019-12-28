PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina High School girls cross country team wrapped up the 2019-20 season with an overall 12th place finish at the South Carolina High School League State Championship Colonial Cup Course in Camden.

In addition to the Rebel’s 12th place finish, freshman Cameron Wicker finished in third place at the State Championship.

Wicker said it was an exciting moment finding out she received third place.

“I didn’t really believe it, but it just felt good,” she said.

Wicker not only puts in work during practice, but also outside of school by running with her mom — Wicker said her goal is to finish in first place next year.

“She does eat healthy and sleep well. I have to applaud her for that because a lot of high schoolers won’t do that commitment, but she commits strongly to her diet and sleep routine — which is important for runners,” said Renee Joiner, cross country coach. “She is so dedicated to the training. She’s that student that in the summer on Wednesday’s we would do long runs and we would do two-a-days after the long run. We would get up to eight to 10 miles on that long run in the morning and she was always the one who pushed herself the furthest — she was at the front of the pack and always came back for the second round that evening.”

At Upper State, Wicker placed sixth (19:49) with Caroline Matney placing second — at State, Wicker ran 19:28, securing her third place finish.

Joiner added that the journey to State began at the end of 2018-19 school year.

“We started the first Monday after school let out and we practiced five days a week, two-a-days on Wednesday. We only took a day off when it was mandated by the High School League — we practiced consistently, followed training plans,” she said. “We have two assistant coaches — we work together to plan really rigorous training plans and give body recovery time. We put in yoga, high intensity interval training, core training and we threw in some weight training along with long distance and speed work.”

Joiner also commended the team for their dedication to not only their training, but supporting one another.

“The thing about our girls is that they were truly a team that supported each other. They all encouraged each other, they cheered for each other — you never, ever saw any jealousy. They were constantly pulling for each other, celebrating when they got a personal record,” she said. “Instead of trying to hold another person back, they pushed each other to do their best and encouraged each other. That, to me, is what made them as successful as they are — their belief in each other and their support of each other.”

Before the team made it to State, they first had to make it through Region.

“All of our region qualified because Newberry doesn’t field a team and Union did not have enough runners to field a team either — Woodruff, Emerald, Clinton and Mid-Carolina all automatically qualified for Upper State,” Joiner said. “We knew it would be a battle to qualify at Upper State to move on because they were taking the Top 11 teams from Upper State, and there’s so many strong teams that have consistently been every year. We knew we had to perform our very best at Upper State.”

The Rebels ended up eighth overall that day, with multiple runners recording personal records.

Throughout the entire season, Joiner said many of the girls were able to drop off time on their runs — they next have their eyes set on being Region Champions next year.

“That is their goal they want to achieve and I believe it is achievable — Woodruff, Clinton and Emerald all have really good teams,” she said. “Woodruff is in our region and one of their girls who will run next year, she was the number one at State. Clinton, their entire team is strong and Emerald, they won Region this year.”

Joiner also commended the coaching staff who work with her year round to make the team the best they can be.

“We plan together all year round to make the workouts better, to come up with better ways to make them more meaningful. We just want to make them stronger so they will have that little bit extra to try to win Region and I feel like they can,” she said. “Our team is so blessed with two volunteer assistant coaches — Loni O’neal and Cole Harper. They are always at practice and they bring their specialties to the table and have done so much for the team.”

Team Captain and senior Maddie Huffstetler and Cameron Wicker hug during the State Championship. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_MCState2.jpg Team Captain and senior Maddie Huffstetler and Cameron Wicker hug during the State Championship. Courtesy photo The Mid-Carolina High School girls cross country team finished in 12th place during the SCHSL State Championship at the Colonial Cup Course in Camden. Pictured, left to right: Maddie Huffstetler, Cameron Wicker, Claire Hawkins, Mia Russo, Caroline Matney, Sara Black, Haley Thomason, Emily Davis. Not pictured: Katerina Schnackenberg. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_MCState1.jpg The Mid-Carolina High School girls cross country team finished in 12th place during the SCHSL State Championship at the Colonial Cup Course in Camden. Pictured, left to right: Maddie Huffstetler, Cameron Wicker, Claire Hawkins, Mia Russo, Caroline Matney, Sara Black, Haley Thomason, Emily Davis. Not pictured: Katerina Schnackenberg. Courtesy photo Freshman Cameron Wicker finished in third place during the State Championship with a time of 19:28. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_MCState3.jpeg Freshman Cameron Wicker finished in third place during the State Championship with a time of 19:28. Courtesy photo

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@championcarolinas.com