Wightman United Methodist Church starting a new Tradition

PROSPERITY — For many, Christmas is a time full of bustling activities where everyone seems to be running in different directions. Many long for a time of family and togetherness, but can seldom find the time or energy to make these things happen.

Wightman United Methodist Church appreciates the desire to come together as a family and experience some long-held Christmas traditions.

Like many churches, Wightman will hold services on Christmas Eve. However, this year they are starting what they call “traditions,” an experience that will take place prior to their two worship services. Traditions will include Christmas carolers, hot chocolate and cider, a hand bell choir and even a Christmas cookie decorating station.

“We wanted to create a place where people can come and spend time with their own families, as well as our church family,” says Pastor Brian Rainwater.

Traditions will take place from 3:30-3:50 p.m. and from 5:30-5:50 p.m. on December 24 at Wightman UMC, 302 N. Main Street in Prosperity. Candlelight worship services will follow at 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. For those who don’t make it early enough, there will be an opportunity to participate in the Traditions following each service.

Everyone is welcome.

“We don’t want anyone to feel left out,” says church member Evelyn Healy.

