NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry Museum opened its doors to the public for the first time this weekend.

What was voted on by Newberry County voters in 2016, as a Capital Project Sales Tax, is now officially open to the public.

“We are so pleased to be able to open our doors to the public today. The mission of the Newberry Museum is to protect, preserve, present and promote the ongoing history and heritage of Newberry County and Newberry College,” said Sheridan Murray, executive director of the Newberry Museum. “Rather than focus on only the past, the vision of this museum is for visitors to learn about Newberry’s history, while also understanding their own continued role in it.”

History also came alive as Zoe Reid, dressed as Emily Geiger, expressed gratitude and said, “through this museum the past comes alive. My accomplishment, and that of other Newberrians, will not be forgotten. The story of Newberry will continue to be told.”

During the Revolutionary War, Geiger transported a message for Gen. Nathanael Greene across enemy territory. During the journey she was captured, she ate the message (after memorizing it). They let her go and she delivered the message. This is just one of many stories you can learn by visiting the Newberry Museum.

“We are here to show you not only what Newberry County has to offer, but how you can make your own mark on Newberry County, and continue the vibrant multifaceted history. We are grateful for the partnership with Newberry County, the City of Newberry and Newberry College that made this endeavor possible,” Murray said.

When guests walk into the Newberry Museum they will see more history than imaginable. Displays include military history, Newberry College, each Newberry County municipality and Newberry notables — just to name a few. There is something for everyone at the Newberry Museum, and everyone will walk away learning a new fact about Newberry County.

Many of the display cases were made by students of the Newberry County Career Center.

“The municipality exhibits, the college display and the timeline located on the mezzanine. We are so thankful for your hard work and dedication and we hope that you are proud to say you are a part of making this dream a reality,” Murray said. “We hope this is just the beginning of our partnership.”

Beverly Leslie, Newberry County Career Center director, said they are so excited about knowing their students are a part of the museum.

“As it was developed and showing a part of Newberry County, having students who are going to grow up, and have grown up, in Newberry County and will be a part of the county — I think it is very important. Gives them so much more ownership of the museum,” she said.

Superintendent Jim Suber said they are very excited about the opportunity that was given to the Newberry County Career Center.

“I had a sneak peak three or four months ago to see the cases, I was very impressed by the quality of the work. You can tell the pride of the students and Mr. Cruickshanks took to put this together. Certainly as the history is made here in the museum, these kids will have their finger prints on it because of the quality of the work,” he said. “I appreciate the museum and county allowing the Career Center to be a part of this.”

The following students were a part of making the display cases with Michael Cruickshanks at the Newberry County Career Center.

From Newberry High School: Acosta Capistran, Hector; Good, Asaris; Huguley, Maurice; Longshore, Noah; Simmons, Luke; Vera Martinez, Faustino; Willis, Ahmad; Altamirano Rodriguez, Francisco; Altamirano-Lopez, Leonardo; Grier, Daetrain; Hackett, Deaveon; Holley, Davonta; Johnson, William; Roman Aguero, Alejandro.

From Mid-Carolina High School: Durden, Georgia; Goings, Tristin; Rutherford, Jayvis; Torres Astacio, Mario; Boyd, Tevon; Long, Brantlee; Morris, Landon.

Prior to the opening, students got a sneak peek of the Newberry Museum, and their work. Pictured (left-right): Superintendent Jim Suber, Beverly Leslie (director of the Career Center), Noah Longshore, Michael Cruickshanks (instructor), Faustino Vera Martinez and Jennifer Holliday (guidance counselor). https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_DSC_0362.jpg Prior to the opening, students got a sneak peek of the Newberry Museum, and their work. Pictured (left-right): Superintendent Jim Suber, Beverly Leslie (director of the Career Center), Noah Longshore, Michael Cruickshanks (instructor), Faustino Vera Martinez and Jennifer Holliday (guidance counselor). Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Children take a look at a Christmas display during their visit to the Newberry Museum. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_DSC_0475.jpg Children take a look at a Christmas display during their visit to the Newberry Museum. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer The Newberry Museum Board: Back row from left to right: Dr. Elwood Jones, John Favors, Dr. Tracy Power, Jimmie Coggins, Robert (Bob) Montgomery. Second row from left to right: Meg Muir, Sarah Eargle, Peggie West, Phil Spotts, Les Hipp, Denise Reid, Jim Clamp. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_DSC_0456.jpg The Newberry Museum Board: Back row from left to right: Dr. Elwood Jones, John Favors, Dr. Tracy Power, Jimmie Coggins, Robert (Bob) Montgomery. Second row from left to right: Meg Muir, Sarah Eargle, Peggie West, Phil Spotts, Les Hipp, Denise Reid, Jim Clamp. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Rev. Matthew Titus (Lutheran Church of the Redeemer) opens the grand-opening celebration with a prayer. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_DSC_0457.jpg Rev. Matthew Titus (Lutheran Church of the Redeemer) opens the grand-opening celebration with a prayer. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Zoe Reid (dressed as Emily Geiger) brings history to life during the opening. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_DSC_0459.jpg Zoe Reid (dressed as Emily Geiger) brings history to life during the opening. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer The “Spoon Man” stands next to his display at the Newberry Museum. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_DSC_0483.jpg The “Spoon Man” stands next to his display at the Newberry Museum. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Carlton Kinard performs just prior to the doors of the museum being opened for the first time. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_DSC_0462.jpg Carlton Kinard performs just prior to the doors of the museum being opened for the first time. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer The ribbon is cut for the Newberry Museum, which officially opened the Newberry Museum to the public for the first time. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_DSC_0473.jpg The ribbon is cut for the Newberry Museum, which officially opened the Newberry Museum to the public for the first time. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

By Andrew Wigger awigger@championcarolinas.com