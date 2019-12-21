NEWBERRY — A Newberry family who lost their home in a house fire on S.C. 121 early Sunday morning is getting their feet back on the ground, with the help of the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, local churches and community.

Andy and Crystal Tarver heard their smoke alarm sound at around 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Andy Tarver went into the living room to see their curtains and Christmas tree in flames, ignited through an old electrical socket.

“Christmas tree was on fire, so I tried to put it out and contain it at first. I realized real quick I’m not a fireman, so I told my wife and dog to get out,” said Andy Tarver.

The couple’s five-year-old daughter Hailee was not in the home when the fire broke out.

In addition to losing their belongings, the Tarver’s also lost their dog Bella in the fire.

A shed behind the Tarver’s home, which also held a few belongings, was not destroyed by the fire.

Tarver said due to the amount of smoke he inhaled, he was sent to the Emergency Room for treatment — it was there that the nurses on his floor took up a donation for the family. EMS also made a trip to Walmart to buy new clothes and donate money for the family.

“As soon as it happened people were already helping out,” he said.

Tarver added that it was truly a blessing to see all of the support given, not only his family as a whole, but for their daughter as well.

The family was able to make a special visit to the NCSO Santa Shop. Sheriff Lee Foster said cases like this are why the NCSO has their Santa Claus Project.

“No time is a good time to experience a total loss, and of course this is one of the reasons why we work so hard with our Santa Claus Project — not only for kids that are less fortunate, but kids who suffer some kind of loss during the holiday. This is an opportunity to help the family — they lost most everything they had and this will help provide their daughter with nice Christmas presents,” Foster said.

Right now, Tarver said his family is doing okay — they are currently staying with Tarver’s brother.

“My daughter is taking it really well. At first she didn’t want to go in the house, but then she wanted to see her room and her bed, so it’s been tough, but she’s handling it pretty well,” he said.

He added that the number of people who have been reaching out to assist his family has been amazing.

“The community, churches, strangers and donations have been amazing. The American Red Cross helped us the first day — strangers offering to pay for your groceries. Everybody has been very helpful and understanding. That’s what the Christmas season is about,” he said. “Several churches we’ve never been to, who know us through my brother or parents, have stepped up with donations of clothes and dishes — that’s meant a lot to us.”

Foster said they are thankful they are able to help the Tarver family in their time of need.

“We don’t do this program to glorify us, the Sheriff’s Office or me. We do this to help kids in our community and families in our community in need because we see it more than anybody else,” he said. “I think its meant a great deal to them. I’ve never seen anyone more appreciative. They have just been overly thankful, for what not only we have done for them, but for what our community has done. A lot of people have come forward to help them — I don’t think I’ve seen folks this grateful.”

He said right now the family does not have the capacity to accept a lot of material goods, but they are still seeking financial assistance as they look for a new home.

A GoFundMe page has been created to assist the family — visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-the-tarvers to make a contribution.

Foster said donations can also be dropped off at the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, 520 Wilson Road, Newberry.

The Tarver family made a special visit to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office Santa Shop, located at The Newberry County Career Center, where Hailee Tarver got to play with Cappuccino. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Tarver3.jpg The Tarver family made a special visit to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office Santa Shop, located at The Newberry County Career Center, where Hailee Tarver got to play with Cappuccino. Courtesy photo The Tarver family lost their home on S.C. 121 in an early Sunday morning fire due to an old electrical socket. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Tarver1.jpeg The Tarver family lost their home on S.C. 121 in an early Sunday morning fire due to an old electrical socket. Courtesy photo A GoFundMe page, which has already raised around $7,000, was created to help the Tarver’s get back on their feet. Pictured, left to right: Andy, Hailee and Crystal Tarver. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Tarver2.jpeg A GoFundMe page, which has already raised around $7,000, was created to help the Tarver’s get back on their feet. Pictured, left to right: Andy, Hailee and Crystal Tarver. Courtesy photo

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@championcarolinas.com