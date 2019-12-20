School District receives unmodified audit results

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Mid-Carolina High School student Cameron Wicker (center) was recognized for her recent accomplishments in cross country. She is pictured with Board member Quinn Cureton (left) and Superintendent Jim Suber (right). - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Jerran Long (center left) and Jon Ruff (not pictured) were recognized for qualifying for All-State Chorus. Long is pictured with Board member Quinn Cureton (left), Sarah Bridges (center right) and Superintendent Jim Suber (right). -

NEWBERRY — The Newberry County School District has received an unmodified opinion on their 2019 financial audit, this is the best opinion they could receive.

“The School District is in good financial condition as of June 30, 2019,” said Larry Finney, CPS with Greene Finney, LLP.

Finney gave some highlights from the 2019 audit, on the General Fund Revenue side, the District had $55 million in revenue, an increase of $1.2 million compared to the prior year. Finney said state revenues increased $0.4 million — primarily due to an increase in EFA vocational funds and higher fringe benefits and retiree insurance funds. Local tax and other revenues increased $0.8 million, primarily due to higher assessed values.

On the General Fund Expenditures side, the District had $55.1 million in expenditures, an increase of $1.0 million from the prior year. Finney said there was a $1.1 million increase in instruction, $0.4 million increase in support, a $0.6 million decrease in capital outlay.

“Primarily due to an increase in wages for a salary STEP increase — plus higher benefit costs,” Finney said.

Finney noted that the District’s total outstanding short-term and long-term debt was $51.3 million as of June 30.

“Decrease of $3.1 million from June 30, 2018, primarily due to regularly scheduled principal payments,” he said. “Total debt service payments (principal and interest) for fiscal year 2020 on outstanding debt at June 30, 2019, is expected to be $6.7 million — which includes $1.3 million of short-term debt.”

In other business, the School Board recognized a three students from Mid-Carolina High School for their recent achievements.

Jerran Long and Jon Ruff were recognized for qualifying for All-State Chorus.

“After a rigorous audition process, Jerran and Jon had scores that qualified them for All-State Chorus. All-State Chorus takes place each year in March at Winthrop University and showcases the state’s finest high school choral singers. They are in the top 30 percent of singers in the state. Congratulations Jerran and Jon,” said Dr. Carson Ware, chief human resources officer for the District.

Also recognized from Mid-Carolina High School was Cameron Wicker. Wicker placed third overall in the AAA State Cross Country Championship. She is also being named to the All-State Cross Country Team.

“Congratulations Cameron,” Ware said.

