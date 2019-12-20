Breaking ground on The Will Memorial Sports Complex

Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer The Fury softball team came out to help with concessions during the ceremony. - Courtesy of Abraham Land Surverying The site of The Will Memorial Sports Complex sits between Mid-Carolina High School and Georgia Pacific. - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Ground is officially broken into at the future site of The Will Memorial Sports Complex. - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Members of the Bedenbaugh and Blackwell families turn over the dirt during the groundbreaking ceremony. Pictured, left to right: Brantlee Parker (Will Bedenbaugh’s cousin), CJ Edwards, Makenzie Cromer Bedenbaugh, Alex Bedenbaugh, Sherry Bedenbaugh, Charles Bedenbaugh, Larry Blackwell, Jan Blackwell, Jean Bedenbaugh. - - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Sherry Bedenbaugh and CJ Edwards embrace after the ceremony. - - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer A special recognition was given to Chase Hamm and Tyler Grubbs, who each have battled cancer and came out on top. - -

PROSPERITY — A vision that first began about five years ago is now becoming a reality, as the ground was broken on The Will Memorial Sports Complex Saturday afternoon.

Charles Bedenbaugh, who envisioned the complex after losing his son Will, said the journey to get to the groundbreaking ceremony has been a challenge — a challenge he was ready to handle.

“That challenge increased tremendously this week with the weather — as I know our angels that we have up there are playing with us a little bit — maybe toying a little bit, but they always come through and that did not fail today,” he said.

Not long after Bedenbaugh lost his son, his family started a foundation called Will Power, as a way to remember Will.

“I wanted to build Will Power Park right on this site, but it never really took traction until about five years ago — I started meeting other families who lost sons and daughters who also played the game of baseball, softball or just loved the sport,” Bedenbaugh said. “You don’t want to be in a group that shares the common theme of losing a child. I learned it first hand in 2001, when I lost my nephew Matthew Blackwell, and I never will forget the call I made to my sister that night nine years ago saying it’s happening again.”

Zion United Methodist Church Pastor RT Bowling said people will come into our lives and for whatever reason “they leave us for the church triumphant.” These people, he said, will not be forgotten and that their impact will last forever.

“I think of that with the shepherds this afternoon in our lesson because here they are — they’re in Bethlehem. There they are with the Christ child and then they’re gone. Yet we still remember them and their impact centuries on because they tell us a message that comes in Christ’s life. Which is Christ is for everyone of all stations of life, of all economic status, all educational achievement, from the top all the way down. He is for everybody, He is universal, all over the world, for everyone,” Bowling said.

Bowling added that the parents who have lost a child may have a sense of what that is like.

“You had your child with you for a brief time, but the impact of that child upon your life is immense. There is not a day you did not think about them. There is not a day you want to go through and not honor them. There is not a day that goes by that you want to go about your life in a style and way that Christ would like and that your child from heaven would look down and smile upon you,” he said.

The groundbreaking, Bowling said, is a day of celebration — celebrating and honoring the memory of the children taken too soon.

“This young man (Will), who our church at Zion and the community around Zion knew well. We loved this boy and he was a tremendous ballplayer. I believe from what people have told me and Charlie had told me everything, but I believe Will would have played somewhere at a very high level one day. God had a purpose for him to be here and now he is in the church triumphant and he’s watching and waiting for that reunion, when that time comes — when he can greet you in heaven and say ‘well done,’” he said. “We celebrate they were here, they were here in our midst, we loved them and their impact upon our lives stays with us — we honor their memory, we honor them today in this unique way.”

Just like nine years ago, things did not go quite as planned for the groundbreaking. Bedenbaugh’s speaker Otis Nixon, who played for the Atlanta Braves notified Bedenbaugh that he would not be able to attend due to falling ill.

“I immediately picked up the phone and called one of my best friends Dabo Swinney — he didn’t answer so I sent him a text and I said, ‘Coach, could you possibly pull a rabbit out of the hat and call me at 12:30 for about 10 minutes and just give a little message?’ Unfortunately, he has practice from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. today, and he couldn’t do it, but he made a comment. He said ‘your speaker is not there for a reason and the words that come out of your mouth are far more powerful than anything that he could ever say,’ Bedenbaugh said.

During the ceremony, one-by-one families of the individuals who will be remembered came to home plate and turned over the dirt which Bedenbaugh said symbolizes two things.

“It symbolizes the place my son and his nephew Matthew made home for many years, playing the game, and it also symbolizes where they are now and a place we need to strive to get to,” he said.

A special recognition was also created in recognition of those who have battled the odds and came out on top. Those two individuals were Chase Hamm and Tyler Grubbs — both have faced battles with cancer.

“The Will Memorial Sports Complex is obviously named after our son Will, but we know that it is not about Will totally. It’s about the will that we all have to get over something so bad in life, so whenever you do see someone going through trouble, please share with them how they can fight the odds and come out on top. It’s not easy and not something any of us want to go through, but it’s the meaning behind this ball complex,” Bedenbaugh said.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@championcarolinas.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

