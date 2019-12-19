Whitmire Council accepts project bid

WHITMIRE — The Town of Whitmire recently accepted a bid from Tom Brigman Contractors, Inc. in the amount of $794,762.77 for the town’s Church Street Project.

The bid was accepted after a motion from Councilman Michael Thomas and seconded by Councilman Charles Worthy.

Other business:

• The Town of Whitmire had a beginning balance of $14,395.93, deposits $52,213.38 and expenditures $55,708.37 for an ending balance of $10,900.94. On the Public Works side, the town had a beginning balance of $86,686.00, revenue $69,618.45 and expenditures $66,248.96 for an ending balance of $90,055.49.

• Officer Josh Wilbanks reported the Police Department filed 85 incidents for the month of November and issued 70 citations. Some of the department’s calls included: Grand larceny, vandalism, driving under suspension, trespassing, unlawful solicitation (business license) and disorderly conduct. Two traffic collisions were investigated.

