County Council OKs FILOT readings

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Council has approved a first and second reading (in two separate meetings) of an ordinance for a fee-in-lieu of tax and incentive agreement with Project Tiger Shark.

According to County Administrator Wayne Adams, Project Tiger Shark refers to a nine million dollar expansion of an existing industry — to be revealed during third reading, the S.C. Code of Laws allows for protection of the Company’s identity until that point.

The county would offer a 20-year fee in lieu of taxes (FILOT) agreement coupled with a 25 percent special source revenue credit (SSRC) for the first 10 years, according to Adams. This project will also be placed in a multi-county park. A multi-county park is a way the state uses to create partnerships between counties, this agreement allows for a slightly higher level of incentives for projects, and some revenue sharing. This is not a physically industrial park.

“A special note, fee estimates indicate total annual revenue for all levies ranging from approximately $35,000 to approximately $100,000 over the first seven years. It is during this time period that staff recommends a non-pro rata split in these revenues among the taxing entities (Newberry County 95 percent and School District five percent),” Adams said. “The purpose of this arrangement is to recoup costs associated with a recent grant received by the School District to employ four new school resource officers. We were unaware of the School District’s application for these funds. Moreover, the grant does not pay for cars, uniforms, weapons and certain other costs associated with employing law enforcement officers. These will be unexpected expenses of the county. In a meeting, that also included the sheriff and members of his staff, I made the School District’s superintendent and its finance director aware that I would be pursuing this path. Placement of the project in a multi-county park allows County Council to determine the distribution of the revenues.”

Council approved first reading after Councilman Travis Reeder made a motion and Councilwoman Harriett Rucker gave a second. Council approved second reading during a special called County Council meeting this week, the second reading was approved after Councilman Steve Stockman made a motion and Councilman Scott Cain gave a second.

Also in regards to Project Tiger Shark, Council approved a resolution (following first reading) committing to negotiate a fee-in-lieu of tax agreement between Newberry County and Project Tiger Shark, identifying the project.

“South Carolina Code of Laws requires that counties identify projects with which they intend to negotiate a fee-in-lieu of tax agreements. These fees are negotiated in lieu of ordinary ad valorem taxes that would otherwise apply,” Adams said.

The resolution was approved after Cain made a motion and Stockman seconded.

In other business, Council passed a first reading of an ordinance modifying the makeup of the Joint Planning Commission. The purpose of this ordinance is to reduce the number of seats on the Planning Commission, which will help ensure a regular quorum, according to Adams.

The number of Council-appointed seats for the Planning Commission would be reduced from 12 to seven, with the five at-large appointments being eliminated. Currently, only three of the five at-large appointments are filled; those three persons would continue serving until June 30, 2020.

“Also, representation for Whitmire and Silverstreet would be deleted, since neither of these municipalities either has its own zoning regulations, or utilizes those zoning regulations adopted by Newberry County. References to separate finances for the Planning Commission would be removed from the Code as well,” Adams said.

Other business:

• Council heard the results of their financial audit for fiscal year 2018-19 from David Enzastiga, CPA, Rich and Enzastiga. Enzastiga said they issued an unmodified opinion, the best opinion they can give. An item of note from the audit, the audit showed that the county has about 6.6 months of operating reserve. Enzastiga said the county is doing very well financially and has a good reserve — which is good if there is a rainy day and the county needs something to tap into.

• Council approved two third readings, and held two public hearings, for two ordinances that will change parcels from R2-Rural to General Commercial. The two land parcels are located behind Wilson Tractor on Wilson Road.

• Council approved first reading of an ordinance to establish the process to determine an average calculation for the minimum lake shore setback when only one abutting real estate parcel is developed. Newberry County’s current zoning for lakefront properties requires that the setback from the applicable lakefront contour for any prospective principal structure be no closer than the average of the setbacks of the principal structures for the lots on either side of that property. However, current regulations are not specific where either or both of the lots adjacent to that for the proposed new structure are undeveloped. The proposed ordinance says that, for either of the lakes, the default setback for an undeveloped lot will be 50 feet from the contour line, for purposes of siting the proposed principal structure. Multiple residents spoke on this issue, asking County Council to approve the ordinance for clarification. Council agreed to pass first reading, to allow them the opportunity to look at the ordinance for further study.

• Following two public speakers, James Wimmen and Vic Terrona, County Council approved sending to committee a resolution declaring Newberry County a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@championcarolinas.com

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.