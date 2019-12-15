Gingerbread House winners announced

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer The third place winners with “Santa’s Sand Castle,” pictured left to right, Cindy Sprott, Carly Sprott, Sarah Sprott, Marguerite Palmer. Not pictured, Cheri Gayden. - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Second place winner with “Christmas Birds” Renee Swinimer (left) she is pictured with Marguerite Palmer (right). - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer First Place winner with “Candy Factory” Mary Stallings (left) she is pictured with Marguerite Palmer (right). - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Honorable Mention, “Godzilla Takes Over” (Newberry Village). - - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Honorable Mention, “Mill Home at Christmas” (Newberry Village). - - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer First Place Winner, “Christmas Time at the Farm” (Kids Village). - - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Second Place Winner, “Christmas Birds” (Newberry Village). - - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer First Place Winner, “Candy Factory” (Newberry Village). - - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Third Place Winner, “Santa’s Sand Castle” (Newberry Village). - - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Kids Village winners were Emmett and Everett Setzler with “Christmas Time at the Farm.” Pictured, left to right: Sharon Graham, Emmett Setzler, Everett Setzler, Marguerite Palmer. - - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer “Godzilla Takes Over” received an Honorable Mention. Pictured, Kissy Young, Isabella Young, DJ Young, Marguerite Palmer. - - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer “Mill Home at Christmas” received an Honorable Mention. Pictured, Sam Luz, Rachel Luz, Aron Luz, Matthew Luz, Alexis Luz, Sophie Luz and Marguerite Palmer. - -

NEWBERRY — The winners of the Third Annual City of Newberry Gingerbread Competition were announced this weekend.

This year, there were five Newberry Village (the adult category) entries, and one Kids Village entry.

The winner of the Kids Village was “Christmas Time at the Farm” by Emmett and Everett Setzler.

The winner for the Newberry Village was “Candy Factory” by Mary Stallings. In second place was “Christmas Birds” by Renee Swinimer and in third was “Santa’s Sand Castle” by Sarah, Carly, Cindy Sprott and Cheri Gayden.

Honorable Mentions for Newberry Village included “Godzilla Takes Over” by Kissy, Isabella and DJ Young and “Mill Home at Christmas” by the Luz family.

Director of the Newberry Arts Center Marguerite Palmer said competition was very difficult this year, as it is every year.

“This year was particularly hard, we had people pulling from the history of Newberry, had people who also wanted to do something way out. They were creative, being at the beach or having Godzilla, then we had mice and the birds and then the candy factory,” she said. “The judges had a really difficult time, and a lot to consider — had to think about the complexity of what they did, the size, the imagination. We appreciate how many people participated, we’d love to have more next year. We love how Newberry gets to enjoy all of this, so we appreciate the artist, because they are artist.”

By Andrew Wigger awigger@championcarolinas.com

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

