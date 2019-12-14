NEWBERRY — With the grand-opening of the Newberry Museum just a day away, many members of the community may recognize one of the exhibits as a former fixture of City Hall.

The 3.67-inch (20 pdr) Navy Parrott Rifle has belonged to the City of Newberry since the early 1990s.

According to the exhibit at the Newberry Museum, this Parrott Rifle served on the wooden steam paddle ship USS Governor — which sank on October 30, 1861, off the coast of South Carolina near Georgetown. It was recovered from the wreckage in 1990 and obtained by Otis Taylor, and it was presented to the City of Newberry as a gift.

“The city was happy to have originally received this gift from the Otis Taylor Foundation, and are equally as happy to have donated the Civil War era cannon through a partnership with the Newberry County Museum,” said City Manager Matt DeWitt. “We feel the cannon’s new home will allow many more residents to be able to see and appreciate its history.”

Sheridan Murray, executive director of the Newberry Museum, gave further details of the parrott rifle cannon.

“The Governor was attempting to travel from Fort Monroe to Port Royal at the time (of its sinking). This parrott rifle weighs 1,750 pounds and shot 20 pound rounds,” she said.

You can see the Navy Parrott Rifle at the Newberry Museum tomorrow when it opens to the public at 3 p.m.

The Navy Parrott Rifle finds a new home at the Newberry Museum. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_ParrottRifle3.jpg The Navy Parrott Rifle finds a new home at the Newberry Museum. Courtesy of the Newberry Museum From left to right: Leslie Ammons, Dell Rowe, Jimmy Weir and Fred Ballentine help to secure the cannon for transport from City Hall to its new home at the Newberry Museum. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_DSC_0542edit.jpg From left to right: Leslie Ammons, Dell Rowe, Jimmy Weir and Fred Ballentine help to secure the cannon for transport from City Hall to its new home at the Newberry Museum. Elyssa Haven | For The Newberry Observer City employees and museum staff work to move the cannon to it’s location within the museum. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_DSC_0563edit.jpg City employees and museum staff work to move the cannon to it’s location within the museum. Elyssa Haven | For The Newberry Observer

By Andrew Wigger awigger@championcarolinas.com