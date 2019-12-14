NEWBERRY — Newberry County Memorial Hospital showed increases from a number of different areas, as reported in CEO Bruce Baldwin’s Report to the Board of Trustees.

One of those areas was Inpatient ED (Admit Decision Time to Depart). Inpatient ED increased from 87 minutes to 109 minutes for the month versus the hospital’s goal of 92 minutes.

Inpatient Sepsis Bundle was at 75 percent (three out of four) versus 100 percent goal. At the ED (Emergency Department) committee meeting, these times were discussed and the hospital will be working with a couple of physicians in particular for improvement.

HCAHPS (Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems) scores in October were dramatically low in many areas and the overall score was only 21 percent. For the last rolling 12 month average, the score was 91 percent.

The ED remained strong in October with a 99 percent score while the Ambulatory Care increased from 54 percent in September to 63 percent in October.

NCMH also reported a total of 26 births for the month of October, a slight increase from the prior year’s 18 births (a total of 21 were budgeted).

Visits to the Emergency Room stayed under budget (1,841 visits) with a total of 1,821 being reported for the month — this was also the same number reported for last year’s number of visits.

The hospital also saw increases in the areas of total patient revenue, total operating revenue and total operating expenses. Total patient revenue came in at $15,650,676 for the month against the budgeted $14,824,972 for a difference of $825,704. Total operating revenue brought in a total of $4,892,899 against $4,612,811 (budgeted) for a difference of $280,088. Total operating expenses for the month were $4,847,847 against $4,678,273 (budgeted) for a difference of $169,574.

Other increases included total current assets at $43,613,878 ($43,229,747 in September 2019), total assets $62,510,901 ($62,169,895 in September 2019). Total current liabilities came in at $4,986,080 for the month which is slightly less than the September total of $5,007,362.

The ending fund balance came in at $52,483,251 for the month, an increase from September’s balance of $52,078,364 for a difference of $404,887.

Other business:

• The Foundation’s Golf Tournament raised a net of $6,953.57.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@championcarolinas.com