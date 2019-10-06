NEWBERRY — Boys Farm, a nonprofit, residential home for boys experiencing difficult family situations, is having their 15th annual Newberry Fall Festival and BBQ Fundraiser on Saturday, October 12, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The cost is eight dollars and plates can be picked up at Boys Farm’s campus — located on 6655 SC Hwy 121/34 in Newberry.

The Amick Junction Blue Grass Band will be playing live music, there will be hay rides, pony rides, and bounce houses for the children and much more — all for free.

All proceeds go directly to helping the children of Boys Farm.

If you would like to help sponsor this event or buy tickets, contact André Jennings at (803) 276-5910 or (803) 271-6240.

Youth and adults alike can hop on the hay ride and take a tour of the Boys Farm property. Sweet treats and much more will be available during the Boys Farm Fall Festival. Pony rides are always a hit during the Fall Festival.