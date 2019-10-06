NEWBERRY — More than 2,000 community-owned, not-for-profit, electric utilities that collectively provide electricity to 48 million Americans will celebrate Public Power Week October 6-12.

The City of Newberry Utilities Department is celebrating all the services they provide customers by hosting Public Utilities Week (#PublicUtilitiesWeek) — along with the National Public Power Week.

“The City’s Public Utilities Week celebrates the reliable, affordable electricity the City of Newberry provides to our community,” said Utility Director Tim Baker. “Public utilities put the people of Newberry first, and Public Utilities Week gives us the chance to emphasize the advantages of locally owned power that supports strong communities,” Baker said.

Newberry’s utility services are reliable and safe and Baker says they take pride in serving their friends and neighbors.

“We are proud to have served Newberry for over 120 years,” Baker said.

The City of Newberry Utilities Department invites community members to participate in a variety of Public Utilities Week events. Activities include:

• Local school students were invited along with their classmates to paint a mural at their individual schools that represents what Public Utilities mean to them. Following Public Utilities Week, the murals will be on display for a period of time at Newberry City Hall, 1330 College Street.

• A Public Utilities Week celebration on Thursday, October 10 from 3-6 p.m. in Marion Davis Park (2905 Fair Avenue) in Newberry. There will be inflatables, a few games of Bingo, games, ice cream and much more for the whole family. In the event of inclement weather, the activities will be relocated to City Hall.

• Follow City of Newberry Public Utilities on Facebook and Newberry Utilities on Twitter for the latest updates in energy saving techniques, updates on Public Utilities Week and how public utilities benefit the community as a whole.

The City of Newberry Utilities Department has 47 employees. The electric system currently maintains three delivery points, has a peak system load of 41.3 megawatts and maintains 280 line miles. It serves approximately 4600 residential customers and 400 commercial and industrial customers. The water system has a capacity of 8.1 MGD and serves approximately 4200 residential customers, 800 commercial and industrial customers and two wholesale customers through roughly 127 main line miles. The sewer system has a capacity of 5.0 MGD and serves approximately 3600 residential customers and 600 commercial and industrial customers through roughly 124 main line miles.

