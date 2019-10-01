PROSPERITY — Breakfast With Principal is an appreciation event that Real Estate Agent Angela Reid and Prosperity Police Officer Stephen Selestino hold to recognize the hard work the front staff at Prosperity Rikard Elementary School put into educating, assisting and caring for the children of Prosperity.
The staff at Prosperity Rikard Elementary School are recognized with hot coffee, cinnamon rolls, doughnuts and other treats at the staff’s request.
“Angela and I are grateful for all the sacrifice that goes into the work these staff members do on a daily basis. I credit Angela for her big heart in doing something for them just to let them know they are special and that we say thank you in a small way. God bless these staff members in all they do,” Selestino said.