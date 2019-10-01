PROSPERITY — Breakfast With Principal is an appreciation event that Real Estate Agent Angela Reid and Prosperity Police Officer Stephen Selestino hold to recognize the hard work the front staff at Prosperity Rikard Elementary School put into educating, assisting and caring for the children of Prosperity.

The staff at Prosperity Rikard Elementary School are recognized with hot coffee, cinnamon rolls, doughnuts and other treats at the staff’s request.

“Angela and I are grateful for all the sacrifice that goes into the work these staff members do on a daily basis. I credit Angela for her big heart in doing something for them just to let them know they are special and that we say thank you in a small way. God bless these staff members in all they do,” Selestino said.

Breakfast with Principal helps recognizes the front staff at Prosperity Rikard Elementary for helping educate and care for the children of Prosperity. Pictured, left to right: Angela Reid, Chief Wesley Palmore, Assistant Principal Dan McGlohorn, Principal April Peel, Barbara Barber, Missy Grubbs, Candace Nolting, Renee Parkman and Officer Stephen Selestino. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_PRES.jpg Breakfast with Principal helps recognizes the front staff at Prosperity Rikard Elementary for helping educate and care for the children of Prosperity. Pictured, left to right: Angela Reid, Chief Wesley Palmore, Assistant Principal Dan McGlohorn, Principal April Peel, Barbara Barber, Missy Grubbs, Candace Nolting, Renee Parkman and Officer Stephen Selestino. Courtesy photo Selestino said he and Reid are appreciative of all that Kendall Hamm, left, and owner of The Blend Kelli Fowler, right, have done to assist Breakfast with Principal. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_KENDALL-HAMM-AND-KELLI-FOWLER.jpg Selestino said he and Reid are appreciative of all that Kendall Hamm, left, and owner of The Blend Kelli Fowler, right, have done to assist Breakfast with Principal. Courtesy photo