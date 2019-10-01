NEWBERRY — The Newberry Downtown Development Association’s next First Friday networking/socializing event will be held on Friday, October 4 from 5:45-7:00 p.m.

September’s First Friday event is a Fall Fashion Show and will be held at Your CBD Store, 1012 Main Street.

September’s First Friday Fall Fashion Show will feature clothes, shoes, purses/handbags, jewelry and accessories from many Downtown Newberry businesses, including Elizabeth’s, Lucy’s, The Gallery, Making It Personal, Armfield’s and the Handcrafted Emporium. Local artists such as Bee Summer and BoHo Jewelry, as well as e-commerce businesses such as No Tangle Sunglasses, Matilda Jane Clothing, AJ Austin Clothing, and Premier Jewelry will also participate.

This event will have an emcee and the live runway models will demonstrate how to create unique and memorable new looks for fall. Snacks and beverages will be provided and all are invited to attend this free event.

“I feel having a Fashion Show showcasing our downtown businesses will bring customers to our area that may not shop here regularly, hopefully drawing them here versus going to the Mall. I think it is important for people to come and see what amazing clothing, shoes, and accessories Newberry has to offer,” said Your CBD Store owner, Wendy Forgetta. “ I love Downtown Newberry and I want to be a part of helping businesses succeed.”

Each First Friday event will be held at a Downtown Newberry business and will feature an educational speaker, a fun, hands-on activity and networking/socializing with snacks and beverages. The entire Newberry community is invited to attend First Fridays Downtown.

“Newberry Downtown Development Association (NDDA) is committed to strengthening local businesses and attracting new businesses to locate in our vibrant Downtown,” said Aimee Talbot, president of NDDA. “We are currently running a campaign to celebrate the large number of female entrepreneurs and women in management positions in Newberry. We were astonished to count more than 70 women just in our historic Downtown who own and play pivotal roles within businesses, organizations, and our city and county governments. We have named our movement #NEWberry: Newberry Empowering Women and hope to spread the word across South Carolina that Newberry is a fantastic place to do business, especially for female entrepreneurs.”

November’s First Friday event will be “Thanks for Giving” – a Non-Profit Fair that will be held on Memorial Square on Friday, November 1 from 5:45-7 p.m.

Follow #NEWberry: Newberry Women on Facebook or see NewberryDowntown.com for further information.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_First-Fridays-190925.jpg