NEWBERRY — Newberry County Council has passed a third, and final, reading for an ordinance authorizing a fee-in-lieu of tax agreement between the Newberry County and Valmont Industries (an existing industry in Newberry County).

According to County Administrator Wayne Adams, Valmont is pledging new investment of $13.75 million and the creation of 50 additional jobs.

“For incentive purposes, the County would offer a 20-year fee-in-lieu-of-taxes schedule, a six percent assessment ratio, a locked taxation rate of 0.382 (382 mills), and certain Special Source Revenue Credits (SSRCs). These SSRCs would reduce scheduled fee payments by 40 percent for each of the first 10 years,” Adams said.

Tim Mayhugh, plant manager at the Newberry Valmont Industries, commented on the appreciation of Valmont on the County’s cooperation with this agreement during the Public Hearing. He also said how much of a pleasure it was working in South Carolina and Newberry.

The third reading was approved after Councilman Scott Cain made a motion and Councilman Steve Stockman gave a second.

In other business related news, Council approved a second reading on an ordinance authorizing a fee-in-lieu of tax agreement with Project Kickoff. According to Adams, Project Kickoff is a small — five million dollar — solar energy project.

“As with all solar projects, the argument for pushing incentives higher is the fact that solar panels don’t bring with them any service costs (e.g., no children to educate, no lawbreakers for cops to chase, etc.). The County would offer a 30-year fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement, a six percent assessment ratio, a locked taxation rate of 0.382 (382 mills), and certain Special Source Revenue Credits (SSRCs). In this case, the SSRCs would reduce fee payments by 75 percent for the entire life of the agreement,” Adams said.

The second reading was approved after Councilwoman Harriet Rucker made a motion and Cain seconded.

The company behind Project Kickoff will be revealed during the third reading, which is scheduled for Oct. 2.

Other business:

• Council approved third reading of an ordinance authorizing the execution of an equipment lease-purchase agreement in the amount not exceeding $965,000. Since 2010, Newberry County has purchased heavy rolling stock and other big-ticket items for emergency services and public works utilizing the lease-purchase method. This method provides considerable fiscal benefit in that it avoids the use of general operating millage, which is subject to millage limitations under Act 388; it minimizes impact on the County’s statutory borrowing capacity by limiting each year’s debt issue to one-fifth of the purchase price, i.e., utilizing a series of five one-year bonds rather than a single five-year amortization. The items budgeted for purchase by this method in the current fiscal year are as follows: one pumper-tanker fire truck ($325,000), one backhoe ($98,604), three pick-up trucks ($98,853), two ambulances ($350,000), and two heart monitors ($90,000). The total cost of these purchases is $962,457. This same ordinance also includes indebtedness on the County’s public works facility, which also takes the form of installment purchase debt (serial one-year notes).

• Council approved second reading of an ordinance terminating the agreement governing the Lexington-Newberry Industrial Park — dated July 28, 1998. The County’s existing multi-county park agreement with Lexington County calls for a termination date of July 29, 2019, but requires an ordinance to complete the termination process. In recent years, Newberry County has placed all new multi-county park projects into its agreement with Greenwood County. The revenue sharing with Lexington County is one percent of the proceeds; with Greenwood County, it is one-tenth of one percent. Any industries covered under the Lexington County agreement will automatically transfer to the Greenwood County multi-county park agreement. Note, this Industrial Park was not a physical industrial park, but rather a partnership between two counties.

• Council approved a second reading of an ordinance that transfers 15.65 acres (two parcels) in the Mid-Carolina Commerce Park to KRA. KRA is a top-tier Samsung supplier. The S.C. Code of Laws allows counties to “sell or otherwise dispose of real and personal property.”

• Council approved first reading of an ordinance that amends the lease purchase ordinance from FY 2016-17 to appropriate unexpected lease-purchase funding to buy a compact utility tractor (John Deere 30-32E) for use by the public works department. The total remaining in this lease-purchase account is $27,621. Public works will transfer the remainder of the $30,000 cost ($2,379) from line items in the current budget.

