LITTLE MOUNTAIN — In a continued effort to serve the community, the Little Mountain Fire and Rescue Auxiliary has installed a Lending Library in town — the library is located at Little Mountain Town Hall (where Council Meetings were previously held).

Alison Fulmer, president of the Little Mountain Fire and Rescue Auxiliary, said the Town Hall location was chosen because of the safety it offered to the youth who may stop by to get a book.

“There’s not a lot of traffic flow there so we wanted to put it somewhere where the children would be safe if their parents pulled up, their kids could get out and get a book — they would be in a safe location. Number two, there’s a grassy area there, also a bench down there right around the corner — so if they wanted to sit there and read books they could,” she said.

According to Fulmer, the idea for the library first came up during one of their meetings.

“We have a lot of children in our area that we pack backpacks with food on the weekends and during the summer months, so we figured if they can’t afford food, they probably don’t have access to library cards and that kind of thing. We could provide a service to them by doing the free books, they can take a book, leave a book kind of thing,” she said.

She added that if youths who stop by the Lending Library are unable to leave a book, it is okay. The Auxiliary has received many donations from the community and continue to receive calls for people who want to donate books.

The Lending Library, which will be registered so people in or out of town can locate it, will have three levels for children, teens and adults. Children’s books will sit on the bottom shelf, teen books will be in the middle and adult books on top.

The library will be monitored to make sure the library is stocked and that the right books are being dropped off.

“All of us with the Auxiliary are back and forth through that area on a daily basis, so we will keep a close eye on it. That’s one thing we’ve discussed and said we will take responsibility for it — to make sure it is stocked with books and to make sure the proper books are in there and in the right location,” Fulmer said.

If anyone would like to donate books, Fulmer said the best way is to drop books off at the Little Mountain Fire Department or contact anyone on the Fire Department, Rescue Squad or the Little Mountain Fire and Rescue Auxiliary — books are currently being installed so that the library will be open to the community next week.

The Lending Library is located at Little Mountain Town Hall. Books for children, teens and adults will be installed this weekend to open to the community next week. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Lending-Library-2.jpg The Lending Library is located at Little Mountain Town Hall. Books for children, teens and adults will be installed this weekend to open to the community next week. Courtesy photo

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@championcarolinas.com