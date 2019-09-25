NEWBERRY — The S.C. Department of Transportation (SCDOT) announces some preliminary activities that are required to complete the design ahead of construction on the Interstate 26 Widening Design-Build Project in Lexington, Richland and Newberry Counties.

The project begins near Exit 101 US 176 and extends to just west of Exit 85 (SC 202). The purpose of this project is to increase roadway capacity, improve safety and correct deficiencies along the mainline and at several interchanges and overpasses in this section.

Construction of the project will begin in Spring of 2020 and will follow an aggressive schedule with an estimated substantial completion date of November 2023.

During construction, I-26 will be widened to add two additional travel lanes in each direction from approximately Exit 101 (US 176) to Exit 97 (US 176), and one additional travel lane in each direction from just west of Exit 97 (US 176) to just west of Exit 85 (SC 202). Interchanges will be improved at Exit 97 (US 176), Exit 91 (S-48), and Exit 85 (SC 202). Overpass bridges will be replaced at Koon Road, Shady Grove Road, Mt. Vernon Church Road, Old Hilton Road, Peak Street, Holy Trinity Church Road and Parr Road. The weigh station at mile marker 94 WB will also be upgraded.

The contractor is currently utilizing routine temporary lane closures on I-26 to safely perform various activities for project design. These lane closures will occur at night when the volume of traffic is reduced. All I-26 travel lanes will remain open during daytime hours to minimize impacts to motorists. Drivers traveling through the construction zone are asked to be aware of equipment and crews working adjacent to traffic at all times.

Motorists can use SCDOT’s 511 Traveler system at http://www.511sc.org for updates to help make travel decisions. For more information concerning this project, the public may contact Kenny Pietz at Kenny.Pietz@hdrinc.com.