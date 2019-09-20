Be a-MAZE-d and help beat breast cancer this fall

Courtesy photo The Newberry Electric Cooperative is a sponsor of the 2019 corn maze, which is located at 3085 Beaver Dam Creek Road in Newberry. -

NEWBERRY — Newberry Electric Cooperative and Hendrix Farm invite you to bring the family this fall to Do-Si-Jo’s Corn Maze in Newberry.

The co-op is a sponsor of the 2019 corn maze, which is located at 3085 Beaver Dam Creek Road in Newberry.

A bird’s eye view of the maze reveals a Newberry Electric Cooperative bucket truck along with a ribbon, which will soon be painted bright pink, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month — which takes place each October.

“This is our community breast cancer awareness project,” said Debra Shaw, Newberry Electric Cooperative’s vice president of public & government relations. “For those who visit the maze, we invite them to help us support breast cancer research by making donations to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. They can also make donations on the Newberry Electric Cooperative Facebook page or website.”

In addition to supporting breast cancer awareness with this year’s corn maze, Newberry Electric Cooperative linemen will be sporting bright pink hard hats throughout the month of October.

“We do it every year to bring about awareness, because we’re very passionate about finding a cure for breast cancer,” said Shaw.

Do-Si-Jo’s will officially open for the fall season on September 29, and continues each weekend until November 2. More information is available on Do-Si-Jo’s Facebook page.

“NEC would like to thank all of their sponsors, CEE-US, Davey Tree, McCall-Thomas Engineering, Sherwin-Williams Paint, Samsung, AgSouth, and Smith Services,” Shaw said.

