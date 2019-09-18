NEWBERRY — A Newberry man who was arrested for domestic violence first degree has now been charged with murder after the victim of the domestic violence died from her injuries, according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office was called to Newberry County Memorial Hospital on August 20 when the victim of this incident arrived suffering substantial injuries from a domestic assault that occurred on August 18, according to the release from the NCSO.

The victim told the officers that the suspect hit her repeatedly on her head and then threw an object at her, striking her in the right ear — according to the release. She told the officers that the suspect took her phone during the incident, and that she left at the first opportunity she had without the suspect stopping her. The victim was transferred to another hospital because of the severity of the injuries, which included a skull fracture and bleeding into the brain, according to the release.

Warrants were issued for the suspect, identified as William Conrad Craig, 35, of 2643 Wilson Road, Newberry — charging him with domestic violence first degree. He was taken into custody on August 29 in Rock Hill, where he fled, according to the release. He has remained in custody since that time.

The charges were later upgraded to domestic violence high and aggravated nature due to the severity of the victim’s injuries. Craig was denied bond on those charges.

The victim was re-admitted to the hospital several days ago, she continued to suffer the effects of the injuries she sustained during the assault, according to the release from the NCSO — she died from her injuries on September 18.

Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has declined to release the victim’s identity or cause of death due to the continued investigation and pending results.

“The circumstances surrounding this death are sensitive and I want to ensure that the results are complete upon releasing them. This case could potentially result in very serious criminal charges and it is important that the Coroner’s Office is very thorough in its investigation into the cause and manner of death.”

Arrest warrants have been obtained on Craig and he is now charged with murder. At the time of this publication, bond had not been set for Craig, according to NCSO his bond will be set by a Circuit Court Judge.

The victim and Craig lived together for approximately one year in a relationship, according to the release.

This incident remains under investigation by the Newberry County Coroner’s Office and Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.

