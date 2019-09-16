NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Young Professionals will be hosting a Public Speaking Professional Development Event next Tuesday, as a way to help individuals improve their public speaking abilities.

The idea for this event came from the Professional Development Committee of NYP, James Henricks is the chair of that committee and he said they exist so they can identify and create professional development opportunities for not only NYP members, but the community.

“We’ve done other events, a Linkdin event where we had people come in and talk about creating a professional Linkdin page, and using that to either find a job, or find clients,” he said.

For this particular event, Henricks said public speaking is an important part of almost every job, whether we like it or not.

“It is also one of the biggest fears people have, so hopefully — through this event — we can create a positive environment where people can bring a presentation, or short speech, and receive feedback in a way that is not some horrifying terror chamber,” he said. “We want to help people identify and build on strengths, not simply criticize.”

During this professional development event, participants will be allotted two to five minutes to either give a sales pitch they are working on, and would like to practice, or give an impassioned opinion on a topic. Henricks joked that could be on the Marvel Universe.

“It is going to be a group effort, whomever shows up we want to help build each other up, and not tear down. You come up, give your speech or presentation, we kind of go around and give first impressions, what went great, what strengths you had, what worked for you — maybe try and find one or two ways to address any weaknesses, by playing on those identified strengths,” he said.

Henricks himself will be giving a speech, he said he has not identified his topic yet, but he is hoping to find a fun topic that is outside of his normal professional speaking area.

“I’m hoping through the discussion and seeing a lot of different styles and strengths, as a group, we are able to take away the things on a broader level that seem to work well — things that may not work well. I want everyone to walk away feeling like they’ve learned something,” he said.

This event will be held Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. in the back room of Steelhorse Smokehouse — this is a free event.

“Anyone wanting to improve their public speaking is welcome to this event, not just members of the Newberry County Young Professionals,” Henricks said. “While this is free to everyone, food and drinks will not be provided, but people do have the option to order a drink or dinner.”

For those interested in attending, Henricks said to let the Steelhorse staff know you are there for the NYP event and they will point you in the right direction. Henricks added that if you use public speaking, professionally or personally, this is the opportunity to improve and practice.

“Everyone can benefit from learning to be a better orator. Whether you are in front of people regularly or you want to work on your stage fright this NYP Professional Development event is for you,” said Micah Decker, president of the Newberry County Young Professionals.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@championcarolinas.com