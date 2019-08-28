NEWBERRY — Big Gun Robotics LLC, a robotic welding company that supplies heavy equipment manufacturers, is expanding its operations in Newberry County.

The more than $3.6 million investment is creating 16 new jobs over the next five years.

“This expansion is a testament to our hard-working team and loyal customers, and it will allow Big Gun Robotics LLC to achieve greater efficiency and volume. As a company that’s proud to hire locally, this expansion will have a positive impact on the local economy. Newberry County and South Carolina have provided us with an excellent business environment and we look forward to continuing to grow here.” said Big Gun Robotics LLC Owner Lee Norris.

Founded in 2014, Big Gun Robotics LLC services the business-to-business market in South Carolina and throughout the Southeast. The company manufactures large steel assemblies for mining and heavy construction equipment like front loaders and excavators.

“It’s always exciting to watch a homegrown company, like Big Gun Robotics LLC, as they expand their business in our state. This investment and the 16 new jobs it means for Newberry County are something that all of Team South Carolina should be proud of.” said Gov. Henry McMaster.

“South Carolina continues to lead the nation’s manufacturing renaissance, and today’s announcement by Big Gun Robotics LLC reinforces that notion. We congratulate Big Gun Robotics LLC on all of their success and look forward to supporting them as they continue to thrive in our state.” said Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt.

Located at 114 Mawsons Way in Newberry County, Big Gun Robotics LLC is purchasing the property, as well as adding a 20,000-square-foot expansion to provide space for additional equipment and employees.

“Small business is the backbone of our economy, so the council is delighted to partner with Big Gun Robotics LLC on its growth plans. Lee Norris and Jim Page took a company facing closure and turned it into a company that’s growing and adding new customers and new jobs. They should be praised for their hard work and dedication. We wish them all the success in the world, and Newberry County will be there to assist as they continue to grow the business.” said Newberry County Council Chairman Henry H. Livingston III.

“There’s a lot of exciting activity in the Newberry County Industrial Park, and Big Gun Robotics LLC is part of that momentum. The company’s passion shows through its continued investment in Newberry County and the local workforce. Congratulations to Big Gun Robotics LLC and our friends in Newberry County on this expansion.” said Central S.C. Alliance Chairman Mike Brenan.

