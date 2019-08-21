NEWBERRY — With the new school year quickly approaching, community members, sponsors and organizations joined forces to gather and distribute school supplies for local youth on Sunday at the Dr. Ulysses S. Gallman Park.

This was the eighth year the school supply drive was held, with over 400 bags of supplies being given away — supplies were donated by event sponsors.

Wayne Pratt, who coordinated the event along with Patrick Shelton and Brandis Robinson, said he was pleased with the turn out.

“Overall the event went great. We had our biggest turn out so far. It’s important for our youth to see young people from here care about the community that they come from and give back to it. Every business that sponsored or volunteered are people that care genuinely about the community and want to see the community thrive educationally, economically, healthy,” he said.

Pratt added that looking towards next year’s supply drive, he would like to bring in more sponsors — along with more parent involvement and involvement from the Newberry County School District.

Shelton echoed Pratt, saying that this was a great event for both youth and adults to help prepare the students when they go back to school.

Pratt also expressed his thanks and appreciation to the following sponsors for the supply drive: FB Pratt and Son Funeral Home, Patrick Shelton — Pinnacle Lawn Service, Thomas Stephens and J.R. Glymph — Defylife, Anquinette Smith — A. Smith Realtor, Tez Clamp — Clamp Transport, The Champions, Eric Gallman and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc.

While the youth enjoyed bounce houses, snow cones and grabbing their school supplies throughout the afternoon, they also received some motivation for the new school year from Jamall Kinard, a Newberry native and teacher/coach in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“Year after year we see the same outcome for our babies in the Newberry school system and across the nation, we have the same outcome, we point the finger at our babies and say ‘it’s your fault’ — it’s something wrong with the system and we’ve gotta look at that system and say ‘what’s wrong? Why do we continue to have the same outcome for our babies in this system?’ So we’ve gotta start thinking outside the box when it comes to the system,” Kinard said.

Kinard added that in order to be successful, you have to fail and it is the adult’s job to teach youth how to deal with failure.

Part of this is knowing your ‘why?’ for why you want to be successful and push through failure.

“What is going to push you through greatness? As a black community, we have to push through success to get to greatness — success is using your benefit to help somebody else,” Kinard said.

He had all of the youth in attendance think about the numbers on gas station pumps — 87 (regular), 89 (plus), 93 (premium). He said he wanted to see these same numbers, or higher, on all of their report cards during the new school year.

Kinard told the youth to envision what their dream car would be, whether it be a Ferrari or a Lamborghini — cars that need premium gas to run properly.

“We got all these premium dreams and premium lifestyles, but we make regular decisions every day — not paying attention, fighting, not going to school on a regular basis,” he said.

Kinard also left the parents with some helpful advice.

“Parents, you have to move from individual principles to community principles. Parents, this year never attend a school meeting by yourself — take somebody with you. Never sign anything without reading it thoroughly. Please, I know y’all don’t do it in Newberry County, I only see it in Charlotte, please, please, please parents do not wear your pajamas to school, do not pick your child up in pajamas, don’t drop them off in pajamas and teach your kids phonics at home,” he said.

After grabbing supplies for the new school year, youth lined up to get some ice cream. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_School6.jpg After grabbing supplies for the new school year, youth lined up to get some ice cream. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer To beat the heat, youth took advantage of the water slide on site. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_School5.jpg To beat the heat, youth took advantage of the water slide on site. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Whether it was their first year of school or a returning student, youth got the supplies they needed to have a successful year. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_School4.jpg Whether it was their first year of school or a returning student, youth got the supplies they needed to have a successful year. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Youth and even adults could grab a tasty snow cone to enjoy during the bash. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_School3.jpg Youth and even adults could grab a tasty snow cone to enjoy during the bash. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Jamall Kinard, a Newberry High School graduate and educator in Charlotte, North Carolina, gave words of encouragement to the students and parents ahead of the new school year. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_School2.jpg Jamall Kinard, a Newberry High School graduate and educator in Charlotte, North Carolina, gave words of encouragement to the students and parents ahead of the new school year. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Over 400 bags of supplies were distributed to youth during the school supply drive. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_School1.jpg Over 400 bags of supplies were distributed to youth during the school supply drive. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer From left to right: Wayne Pratt, Patrick Shelton, Ben Pratt, Jamall Kinard, Markus Gray and Korenzo Nance stop for a picture during the school supply drive. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_68464720_10157228392065027_4151996729593430016_o.jpg From left to right: Wayne Pratt, Patrick Shelton, Ben Pratt, Jamall Kinard, Markus Gray and Korenzo Nance stop for a picture during the school supply drive. Courtesy of Kenyetta Jeter

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@championcarolinas.com