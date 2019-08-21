NEWBERRY — Senator Lindsey Graham stopped in Newberry Wednesday evening to meet with voters and speak on the issues he will tackle if re-elected next year.

Graham spoke of his recent dinner with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump — who Graham said is a “wonderful First Lady for the United States.”

Although Graham and Trump did not get off on the right foot, Graham said he (Trump) is doing exactly what he promised he would do.

“People ask me ‘how did you get to where you’re at beginning where you started with President Trump?’ Well, I got to know him, played golf with him a lot — he’s really good, but I’ve come to like him and he likes himself — so we’ve got a lot in common,” Graham said.

The reason why Graham has come to like Trump is because, according to Graham, he is tough.

“He’s tough on China and somebody needs to be, he stood by Brett Kavanaugh when a lot of people wouldn’t — if they had been able to destroy that good man’s life, half of this room would be empty. You sent us up there to make sure people like Brett Kavanaugh could be a judge,” he said.

Graham added that if Kavanaugh, who he has known for 20 years, moved to your neighborhood he would be a good neighbor.

“A bunch of senators on the Democratic side gave a warning to the court that you need to heal yourself. There’s nothing wrong with the court, our friends on the Democratic side need to heal themselves. The Kavanaugh hearing shows me how sick it’s gotten,” he said. “So I tweeted out you’re not going to expand the court to make it a liberal legislative body as long as I’m chairman of the committee.”

Another issue Graham addressed was immigration, a problem he has been dealing with for the past 10 years.

“Let me tell you what this election is all about — if I had to explain it to somebody from Mars here’s the example I would give them: Our Democratic friends want to make it legal crossing into the country a noncriminal event — give you a parking ticket and once you get here, you get free healthcare. Here’s what I predict, half the people in the world would take us up on that,” Graham said. “You bring a small child, we can only hold the child for 20 days — since we don’t want to separate families we let them all go.”

According to Graham, who has been to the El Paso sector, said 52,000 people have been released this year alone in that one sector because they didn’t have a place to hold them.

He added that the laws need to be changed because they are being abused.

“From my point of view, President Trump has exceeded every expectation I had for him. He’s said some things that maybe you ought to think about, but it’s okay. I’m more worried about what he does than what he says,” he said. “He cut your taxes, gotten the government out of the way, he’s taken a broken military and rebuilt it — this Commander in Chief Donald Trump has given the military what they need to protect everybody in this room. It’s no accident that the economy is improving and getting stronger because our policies work. It’s no accident that the Democratic Party is going crazy because Donald Trump is driving them crazy.”

Graham’s promise to the people as he runs for re-election: “To be the best friend and advisor to the president as I can be.”

Graham also took the time to speak on gun laws. Graham, a gun owner himself, said gun owners have to be responsible.

“The reason you own a gun is because you want to hunt, protect your family and you like shooting — it’s a constitutional right,” he said. “What happens if the power goes out, a hurricane or tornado comes through, some natural disaster where the police can’t get to your house (Hurricane Hugo, Hurricane Katrina) these things happen, right? Some people take advantage of folks who are in desperate situations. There’s a mob roaming the neighborhood what house do you think they’re going to go to last?”

He added that one bullet in the hands of crooks is one too many — but bullets in the hands of law abiding citizen, okay.

“Story of a lady outside of Atlanta, house got broken into, just got out of jail — she ran up to the closet with her two daughters talking on the phone with her husband, he said get the pistol — as he stepped in the closet she shot him six times and ran out of bullets. Do you care if she had more bullets? The point is, I told the President, what you cannot do is start taking people’s guns away from them who have done nothing wrong,” he said.

According to Graham, it’s not about the gun, it’s about the person with the gun. It’s also not about the number of bullets, but the person with the bullets.

“We’ve got a problem in this country — we’ve got some people who are really sick and need help, some are just mean. So what the president is going to do working with me is try to find a way to deal with these situations when they arise,” Graham said. “We’ve got to win this election — we’ve got to show people as gun owners that we understand the difference between us and some maniac owning a gun.”

Senator Lindsey Graham stopped in Newberry Wednesday evening to meet with voters ahead of the 2020 election.

