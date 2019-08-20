NEWBERRY COUNTY — Palmetto Conservation Foundation (PCF) has announced the appointment of Mary Roe as interim executive director to follow in the boot prints of 11-year veteran Executive Director Natalie Cappuccio Britt.

With a lean and dedicated staff that included Roe as director of Programs and Development, Britt oversaw planning and construction of more than 100 miles of the Palmetto Trail during her tenure. Major projects included reclaiming the Broad River Trestle in a rails-to-trail conversion that created the Peak to Prosperity Passage in Newberry County; elevating Wateree Passage 15 feet in the air for almost a mile across historic swamplands in Sumter County; and steering comprehensive plans and construction of Stumphouse Passage and Walhalla’s Stumphouse Mountain Bike Park in Oconee County.

Britt believes strongly in the power of partnerships and worked tirelessly to pull together partners from government, corporations, nonprofits and education to support and fund the Palmetto Trail. Stretching across 14 counties from mountains to sea, the Trail is South Carolina’s longest public hiking-biking trail and largest trail construction project. As a champion of public access via trails and greenways, Britt was at the helm to inaugurate the Palmetto Conservation Corps as a PCF program that is improving the state’s public recreation infrastructure. The Corps is South Carolina’s only trail-based AmeriCorps service and job-training program for young adults.

“The Palmetto Trail is free and accessible to everyone, it showcases everything that’s good about South Carolina, and it will impact generations to come,” Britt said.

Britt is leaving PCF to become executive director of the Cradle of Forestry in America Interpretive Association in Pisgah Forest, N.C. According to Stuart Ames, a former PCF Board chairperson who interviewed Britt and a Duke Energy retiree, “Cradle of Forestry does not know how lucky they are.”

Others echoed his sentiment, including Walhalla City Administrator Brent Taylor who presented Britt with a City Council resolution of thanks.