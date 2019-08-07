Lutheridge celebrates 25 years in Newberry

Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Pastor Mary Caniff-Kuhn served as guest speaker to celebrate 25 years of Lutheridge. She told a story based on the book Wanda’s Roses and also gave special thanks to Day Camp Coordinator Libby Bedenbaugh. - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Day Camp Coordinator Libby Bedenbaugh recalls the early beginnings of Lutheridge Day Camp. Bedenbaugh said they did not intend to bring back the camp after the first year. - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Campers perform a variety of songs they learned during the celebration. - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer From left to right: Amethi Livingston, Mary Helen Alford (a former Lutheridge camper and now camp counselor) and Piper Bishop stop for a quick picture. - - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Jade Smith, left, and dad Jessie Smith, right, are all smiles while celebrating 25 years of Lutheridge. Jessie Smith is a former Lutheridge camper and now his son is following in his footsteps by attending the camp. - - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer An album of past memories sits for guests to view. - - Courtesy photo Lutheridge Day Camp was filled with activities such as playing parachute games. - - Courtesy photo The following are the participants in this year’s Newberry Lutheridge Day Camp: Piper Bishop, Alex Bunce, Ashleigh Bunce, Kamryn Campbell, Alyssa Chapin, Max Cutler, Nora Cutler, Quinn Cutler, Cullen Davis, Luke Dennis, Ayden Dickert, Ella Harris, Hannah Hill, Julia Howard, Makayla Kern, Amethi Livingston, Connor Long, Arie Longshore, Breanna Longshore, Rebecca Longshore, Jarja McGee, Tripp Meredith, Savannah Moore, Joshua Richardson, Maylee Richardson, Addison Sease, Elon Sease, Jackson Sease, Brody Smith, Jade Smith, Will Smith, Haley Stuhr, Harlan Thrower, Kellen Thrower, Courtney Turner, Carter Vinson, Whitley Waites, Dillon Wicker, and Megan Wicker. Youth helpers: Katie Smith, Dianna Moore, Emily McCullough, Shelby McCullough, Kylie Culbertson, Kadence Sease, Jeremy Hollowell, Kendellin Haltiwanger. Adult Helpers: Bridgett Shealy, Peggy Bedenbaugh, Valerie Haltiwanger, Abby Lassiter, Lutheran Men Organization, the Women of the ELCA and other volunteers of St. Philip’s congregation. Coordinators: Libby Bedenbaugh, Melissa Livingston, Rev. Terry Amick. Counselors from Lutheridge: Justice Mullen, Mary Helen Alford, Taylor Russ, Nik Penrod, Corinne Mullen, Tristan Erickson-Cales. Guests: First year campers from the first Day Camp: Rev. Erick Wolff (SC Lutheran Synod); Representing Lutheridge: Rev. Mary Caniff-Kuhn, John and Stacie Setzler, Mitzi Schafer along with husband Rev. Jason Schafer, Rev. Matt and Erin Titus. - -

NEWBERRY — Campers old and new filled St. Philip’s Lutheran Church to celebrate 25 years of Lutheridge Day Camp in Newberry.

Lutheridge is one of four sites for NovusWay Ministries. The four sites are Lutheridge in Arden, NC ; Lutherock in Newland, NC; Luther Springs in Gainesville, Fl; and Lutheranch in Tallapoosa, Ga. — it is an ELCA (Evangelical Lutheran Church of America) ministry.

There were a total of 25 Day Camps affiliated with these locations this year.

Day Camp is a five-day program where staff come from Lutheridge to the church. The program includes fun, worship, games, Bible study, fellowship, crafts, sharing and prayer. Day Camp is staffed by counselors and is designed to introduce the Christian camping experience to children. Campers ages kindergarten through sixth grade participated.

Libby Bedenbaugh, day camp coordinator, said Lutheridge all started after Executive Director Keith Johnson wanted to create a camp for the church.

“In a Board Meeting one day, he said ‘I want to do a camp in a church and it needs to be a church where we can make mistakes, learn or need a beginning, do we have volunteers,’” Bedenbaugh said. “In a second, he said ‘Libby, thank you so much for raising your hand’ and I thought ‘What? Who raised my hand?’ So we were off on a venture where we began our day camp — Pastor Mary came and we set it up, we had those faithful children who came who were campers.”

Bedenbaugh would later go to her family and tell them they were having a day camp and that the counselors would be staying with them — which didn’t go quite as well.

Bedenbaugh also took the time to introduce guest speaker Pastor Mary Caniff-Kuhn, program director at Lutheridge.

“I’ve been part of this for a long time since its beginning. It’s an honor tonight to introduce someone to you we all love — Pastor Mary Caniff-Kuhn is a program director at Lutheridge and she said to me ‘yes, I’d love to come’ — I had to read it twice when she sent it, because I know she doesn’t come very often off the mountain during camp,” Bedenbaugh said. “She (Caniff-Kuhn) said she would come and what we would like for her to do and I said to Mary ‘I’d like for you to tell us a story.’”

Caniff-Kuhn’s story was a story based on the picture book Wanda’s Roses by Pat Brisson. The story tells of a girl named Wanda who, one morning in May on her way to school noticed a thorn bush in an empty lot at the corner of Fillmore and Hudson Streets.

According to Caniff-Kuhn, Wanda had never seen the bush before and thought it was a rose bush.

“So she decided she would adopt the bush and make it her own, all day while she was in school she thought of that rose bush — during art class, she painted pictures of what her rose bush would look like when it bloomed. During library, she checked out books on flower arranging and during science class, Wanda asked so many questions about growing roses the teacher said ‘Wanda, the lesson is on electricity,’” she said.

Each day after school Wanda would check on her “rose bush” which would always look bare and thorny. Wanda’s friends however, did not think it was a rose bush.

Determined, Wanda told them “just wait and this whole lot will be full of roses.”

Wanda even asked the librarian for books on growing roses.

Days went by and Wanda still did not have any roses despite giving them air and plenty of water.

“One day Wanda was looking at her rose bush and she decided ‘if my roses can’t give roses to me, I guess I’ll have to give roses to my rose bush’ — then each time Wanda ran into her friends, she said to please come for tea at Wanda’s Rose Garden Saturday at 10 a.m.,” Caniff-Kuhn said.

To her friends surprise, when they arrived on Saturday, the rose bush was covered in roses, paper roses that Wanda made herself and tied to each branch.

Each of Wanda’s friends also brought a rose plant for Wanda which they all planted together. After a couple of weeks, the lot was filled with a multitude of roses.

“Twenty-five years ago this day camp was a dream, and tonight we celebrate those who partnered, those with visions, creativity and persistence and we give thanks to 25 years,” she said. “Let us all give thanks for our own Wanda, Libby Bedenbaugh.”

Courtesy photo The following are the participants in this year’s Newberry Lutheridge Day Camp: Piper Bishop, Alex Bunce, Ashleigh Bunce, Kamryn Campbell, Alyssa Chapin, Max Cutler, Nora Cutler, Quinn Cutler, Cullen Davis, Luke Dennis, Ayden Dickert, Ella Harris, Hannah Hill, Julia Howard, Makayla Kern, Amethi Livingston, Connor Long, Arie Longshore, Breanna Longshore, Rebecca Longshore, Jarja McGee, Tripp Meredith, Savannah Moore, Joshua Richardson, Maylee Richardson, Addison Sease, Elon Sease, Jackson Sease, Brody Smith, Jade Smith, Will Smith, Haley Stuhr, Harlan Thrower, Kellen Thrower, Courtney Turner, Carter Vinson, Whitley Waites, Dillon Wicker, and Megan Wicker. Youth helpers: Katie Smith, Dianna Moore, Emily McCullough, Shelby McCullough, Kylie Culbertson, Kadence Sease, Jeremy Hollowell, Kendellin Haltiwanger. Adult Helpers: Bridgett Shealy, Peggy Bedenbaugh, Valerie Haltiwanger, Abby Lassiter, Lutheran Men Organization, the Women of the ELCA and other volunteers of St. Philip’s congregation. Coordinators: Libby Bedenbaugh, Melissa Livingston, Rev. Terry Amick. Counselors from Lutheridge: Justice Mullen, Mary Helen Alford, Taylor Russ, Nik Penrod, Corinne Mullen, Tristan Erickson-Cales. Guests: First year campers from the first Day Camp: Rev. Erick Wolff (SC Lutheran Synod); Representing Lutheridge: Rev. Mary Caniff-Kuhn, John and Stacie Setzler, Mitzi Schafer along with husband Rev. Jason Schafer, Rev. By Kelly Duncan kduncan@championcarolinas.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

