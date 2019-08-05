NEWBERRY — Aveleigh Presbyterian Church’s Roar Vacation Bible School really was a “wild” adventure this year.

There was a lot of excitement at this year’s V.B.S. with 47 children attending and over 40 volunteers serving. Children and volunteers alike, learned through Bible stories, music, crafts and puppets, how even when “life is wild – God is good!”

The mission emphasis for this year’s V.B.S. was Thornwell – a ministry located in Clinton, that is committed to providing the most innovative and effective solutions to help children and families in need.

Aveleigh Presbyterian Church’s Vacation Bible School had 47 children attending and over 40 volunteers serving. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_20190723_100524.jpg Aveleigh Presbyterian Church’s Vacation Bible School had 47 children attending and over 40 volunteers serving. Courtesy photo