Co-op Shred Day is Aug. 7

Stock photo The Newberry Electric Cooperatives fourth annual Shred Day will be on August 7, and Shred360 will be back to shred documents. -

NEWBERRY — On August 7, the Newberry Electric Cooperative will once again offer a free service to all Newberry County residents — Shred Day.

Shred Day gives everyone the opportunity to drop off old documents to the Co-op to be shredded, which will be done by the company Shred360. This is the fourth annual Shred Day through the Co-op, and Debra Shaw, vice president of member, public and government relations, said the idea came about when people were saying they didn’t have a place to take old documents to be shredded.

“Shredding helps to prevent identity theft, it’s a win-win for all parties involved,” Shaw said. “It’s a great service for the community, it’s great for the environment because it saves trees and provides recycled paper. Even better — it’s free.”

There is no need to take staples or paper clips off your documents, you can even keep them in binders. The Shred360 truck can shred it all.

During Shred Day, anyone bringing documents to be shredded can stay in their car the entire time, as this is a drive-thru event. Shaw said there is a three bag or three box limit for old documents, per vehicle. Once someone pulls up to the Co-op, signs will dictate where they should go, once they arrive to the Shred360 trucks, they will get the documents out and put them in the shredder.

“The drive thru (area) will be coned off to lead them through the process,” Shaw said.

Shred Day also acts as a charity drive, each year the Co-op picks a local non-profit for people to give a contribution. This year, the Co-op selected the We Care Center. Shaw first met Alecia Klauk, executive director of Chapin We Care Center, during a Leadership Newberry County visit to the Co-op.

“They then spoke at the Coop WIRE (Women Involved in Rural Electrification) meeting and we learned about all of the services they provided, as well as their needs,” Shaw said. “Since the shredding is free, we are asking participants to donate a few items from the wish list to the We Care Center, an outreach ministry serving Chapin, Newberry, Little Mountain, Prosperity, Peak, Pomaria and White Rock.”

Shaw added that they are asking participants to donate a couple of requested items. The following items are requested: Instant grits, jam/jelly, instant potatoes, Spam, salmon, chunky soups, pork and beans, canned greens/spinach, Jell-O, snacks for children, toilet paper, paper towels, laundry detergent, dish detergent, cleaning supplies and personal products.

“Monetary donations are also appreciated,” Shaw said.

Shred day will kick off on August 7 at 10 a.m. and will end at 1 p.m.

“It has grown every year, we expect around 100 vehicles,” she said.

The Newberry Electric Cooperatives fourth annual Shred Day will be on August 7, and Shred360 will be back to shred documents. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_DSC_0725.jpg The Newberry Electric Cooperatives fourth annual Shred Day will be on August 7, and Shred360 will be back to shred documents. Stock photo

By Andrew Wigger awigger@championcarolinas.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.