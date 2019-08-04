Town of Prosperity to hold second annual National Night Out

Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Youth and adults alike can take part in Prosperity’s National Night Out. While youth take advantage of the games and bouncy houses, adults can sit back and enjoy live music. -

PROSPERITY — After a successful turn out last year, the Town of Prosperity is bringing National Night Out back to Prosperity for the second year in a row.

National Night Out will be on August 6 from 5-8 p.m. on the softball field behind the Police Department. The event, celebrated nationally on the first Tuesday of August, gives communities the chance to meet their neighbors and also interact with law enforcement officers who help keep the community safe.

Corporal Corey Jones said this year’s event will be a little bigger than last year.

“Last year, we didn’t have a band or anything, we just had a speaker out there. This year, we’ll actually have a live band,” he said.

In addition to a live band, Jones said there will be free food and drinks (chips to go with it) and plenty of activities for youth to take part in — such as bouncy houses provided by Kenny Sanders and snow cones.

The Prosperity Business Association will also return with a booth where they will have games set up.

“Also something we’re doing a little differently this year because I had to talk to National Night Out, we’re going to have a bunch of vendors out there as well selling products, so that will be available,” Jones said.

There will also be an information desk at the entrance for attendees to stop by.

“That’s where you’ll come, they’ll give you a ticket for the meal that way we don’t have people coming back and forth taking other people’s food,” Jones said.

Jones added the community is welcome to park anywhere, but said they are unsure if they will allow people to park directly behind the Police Department due to safety concerns for kids.

After last year’s National Night Out, Jones said he thinks the response will be even better this year.

“It’s a little more organized, we’ve got it in a fenced in area now. I think it’s going to go a lot better this year, last year went smooth, no real hiccups or nothing. This year, all we’re doing is the same exact thing as far as how we’re managing it, it’s just a little bigger this year and hopefully we get a bigger crowd,” he said.

The event will be rain or shine — Jones said the band and people will be covered in the event it rains.

“We hope everybody comes out to the event. This is just another way for us to give back to the town,” he said.

By Kelly Duncan

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

