NEWBERRY — A lawsuit has been filed against Bar Figaro, located in downtown Newberry, for copyright infringement — according to a federal lawsuit filed on July 19.

The plaintiffs listed are Broadcast Music, Inc., Fourteenth Hour Music Inc., Cotillion Music Inc., Arc/Conrad Music LLC, Gibb Brothers Music, Crompton Songs, Unichappell Music.

The plaintiffs allege that since April 2018, BMI has reached out to the bar over 50 times — by phone, mail and e-mail — in an effort to “educate” them as to their obligations under the Copyright Act, with respect to the necessity of purchasing a license for the public performance of musical compositions in the BMI Repertoire, according to the lawsuit.

The plaintiffs are claiming that five claims of willful copyright infringement, based upon Bar Figaro’s unauthorized public performance of musical compositions from BMI Repertoire. The five songs listed are as follows: “Chain of Fools” (Fourteenth Hour Music, Cotillion Music), “Everyday a/k/a Nobody Loves Me (Everyday I Have The Blues)” (Arc/Conrad Music), “How Deep is your Love” (Gibb Brothers Music, Crompton Songs), “She’s Gone” (Unichappell Music), “Help Me” (Arc/Conrad Music).

The lawsuit claims that the five songs listed were performed at Bar Figaro on April 5 of this year — further claiming that they were performed publicly without a license or permission to do so.

The plaintiffs are asking that the defendants be ordered to pay statutory damages, pursuant to 17 U.S.C. Section 504(c); pay costs, including reasonable attorney’s fee, pursuant to 17 U.S.C. Section 505; and plaintiffs have such other and further relief as it is just and equitable.

17 U.S.C. § 504(c) has the basic level of damages between $750 and $30,000 — as the court considers just, per work. The law further states that the court, in its discretion, may increase that award of statutory damages to a sum of not more than $150,000.

