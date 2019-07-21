Thunderstorm blows into Newberry County

In the Town of Prosperity, the Prosperity Dixie Youth Baseball Field suffered some damage, causing Thursday’s games to be canceled. - Courtesy photo
In Prosperity, a tree split down the middle, taking out a power line and a fence. - Courtesy photo
Due to this tree taking down a power line on Main Street, portions of Main Street were closed off until it could be cleared. - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
On Main Street in Newberry, this tree split and taking a power line with it. - - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

NEWBERRY COUNTY — On Thursday, severe thunderstorms blew into Newberry County, with high winds and a lot of rain. During the storm, a few trees collapsed, or split, causing damage throughout Newberry County.

