Thunderstorm blows into Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY — On Thursday, severe thunderstorms blew into Newberry County, with high winds and a lot of rain. During the storm, a few trees collapsed, or split, causing damage throughout Newberry County.

In the Town of Prosperity, the Prosperity Dixie Youth Baseball Field suffered some damage, causing Thursday’s games to be canceled.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_67146541_2596117107078747_9175214484120141824_o.jpg In the Town of Prosperity, the Prosperity Dixie Youth Baseball Field suffered some damage, causing Thursday’s games to be canceled. Courtesy photo

In Prosperity, a tree split down the middle, taking out a power line and a fence.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_67229821_2596117420412049_8341032479758483456_o.jpg In Prosperity, a tree split down the middle, taking out a power line and a fence. Courtesy photo

Due to this tree taking down a power line on Main Street, portions of Main Street were closed off until it could be cleared.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_DSC_0638.jpg Due to this tree taking down a power line on Main Street, portions of Main Street were closed off until it could be cleared. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

On Main Street in Newberry, this tree split and taking a power line with it.