Thunderstorm blows into Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY — On Thursday, severe thunderstorms blew into Newberry County, with high winds and a lot of rain. During the storm, a few trees collapsed, or split, causing damage throughout Newberry County.
In the Town of Prosperity, the Prosperity Dixie Youth Baseball Field suffered some damage, causing Thursday’s games to be canceled.
In Prosperity, a tree split down the middle, taking out a power line and a fence.
Due to this tree taking down a power line on Main Street, portions of Main Street were closed off until it could be cleared.
On Main Street in Newberry, this tree split and taking a power line with it.