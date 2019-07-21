McCray comes to Newberry during campaign

Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Patricia Caldwell takes a moment to shake Chirlane McCray’s hand. - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Sam Martin, right, presents Chirlane McCray with a cutting board. This cutting board holds years of history as it came from the floor of Newberry College dormitory Smeltzer Hall. - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Chirlane McCray talks about the steps NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio has taken in order to put working families first. - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Former Representative Walt McLeod introduces Chirlane McCray, First Lady of New York City. McCray made a stop in Newberry Saturday to encourage voters to go to the polls and vote for Bill de Blasio for president. - -

NEWBERRY — Chirlane McCray, wife of New York City Mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Bill de Blasio, stopped in Newberry Saturday to speak with voters about the issues de Blasio and herself would like to work on if elected.

To give a better snapshot of who de Blasio is, McCray told the story of how the two met — which are two very different stories, according to McCray.

“Bill and I were both employed by the City Hall when we were younger, worked for the first African-American mayor David Dinkins. As Bill tells it, when we met the clouds opened up and the sun shined through, the angels began to sing, he heard violins, say this vision of beauty, not walking, but gliding towards him and what he felt was as close as possible to what had to be love at first sight; that’s how he tells it,”she said. “I felt nothing, it’s true. There was nothing instantaneous about my feelings for him, but Bill won me over with his sincerity, with his warmth, his honesty and affection. I had never met anyone like him, someone so dedicated to public service, someone so consistent in the way that he did his work and what he chose to do.”

Bill de Blasio’s background, according to McCray, is one of the reasons why he is the right fit for president. He ran for school board and won; ran for city council and won; ran for public advocate and won; and ran for mayor of New York and won.

After being elected Mayor, one of de Blasio’s first accomplishments was establishing universal pre-kindergarten, so every four-year-old could go to pre-K for free.

“Working on pre-K so every single three-year-old could also go to school for free. We know that window of age is so important, zero to five is when children’s brains are like sponges, absorbing everything,” McCray said.

Another initiative being taken is social-emotional training for teachers, which McCray said she is a big proponent of.

“It’s important to educate our children not just intellectually, but socially and emotionally as well. We can teach children how to manage their emotions, channel their emotions and regulate them. Children should know what to do if they are angry, what do they do with those emotions,” she said.

It was recently announced that there has been an extension to this program, which will range from pre-K all the way to 12th grade.

Paid sick time/leave along with guaranteed healthcare were also a topic of discussion. McCray said paid sick time/leave is a growing problem as industries are changing and that everyone should have access to it.

In regards to healthcare, she said no one should be in the Emergency Room for something that can be done by a primary care doctor, something she said happens much too often.

Neighborhood policing and understanding what communities are about also makes the list of issues de Blasio would like to tackle. All of these issues, according to McCray, are about putting working people first; but, the area she is most passionate about is mental health.

McCray said in some way, shape or form everyone is touched by mental health and noted there is a lot to do in this area.

In New York, she said they have been able to launch a mental health first aid training course which will help individuals learn the signs and symptoms of mental illness and substance abuse. The goal, she said, is to be able to connect people to care.

“Started a program called Thrive NYC, reaching hundreds, thousands of people as a point of access. People can call, text, chat online — vent to a healthcare professional while they are online, peer counselor, set an appointment with a therapist while online and they can get a follow-up call to see if it worked for them. We need this, a way of connecting people to care,” McCray said.

Although her time spent in Newberry was short, McCray said small towns like Newberry are an important part of America.

“I’ve been to South Carolina multiple times and it is my intent, and my husband’s intent, to get around as much as possible because they’re all important. We’re about working families, my husband’s slogan is “Working Families First” and it’s important to see all the different types of conditions and situations and places where working people are, what the challenges are and what the concerns are, you can’t do that from afar,” she said.

When it comes to why people should vote for de Blasio, McCray wants voters to consider his consistent history of putting working families first when they head to the polls.

“He has always put working people first, he’s been an advocate for working people. He is the only candidate who has the type of executive experience where he is interacting with regular people every single day. Those people in New York are very diverse, people with strong opinions and he knows how to do it. He’s not removed, he doesn’t live in a bubble, he loves to be out on the ground with real people hearing their concerns and solving problems, that’s what brings him joy,” she said. “He’s the only candidate who has that kind of experience and I think he’s the toughest one up there because of it, he can take on Trump, he knows he’s a New Yorker and he knows this particular New Yorker who is our president right now — he can take him on.”

Patricia Caldwell takes a moment to shake Chirlane McCray’s hand. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_McCray4.jpg Patricia Caldwell takes a moment to shake Chirlane McCray’s hand. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Sam Martin, right, presents Chirlane McCray with a cutting board. This cutting board holds years of history as it came from the floor of Newberry College dormitory Smeltzer Hall. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_McCray3.jpg Sam Martin, right, presents Chirlane McCray with a cutting board. This cutting board holds years of history as it came from the floor of Newberry College dormitory Smeltzer Hall. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Chirlane McCray talks about the steps NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio has taken in order to put working families first. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_McCray2.jpg Chirlane McCray talks about the steps NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio has taken in order to put working families first. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Former Representative Walt McLeod introduces Chirlane McCray, First Lady of New York City. McCray made a stop in Newberry Saturday to encourage voters to go to the polls and vote for Bill de Blasio for president. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_McCray1.jpg Former Representative Walt McLeod introduces Chirlane McCray, First Lady of New York City. McCray made a stop in Newberry Saturday to encourage voters to go to the polls and vote for Bill de Blasio for president. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

