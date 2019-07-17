NEWBERRY — Compass Family Medicine, 2605 Kinard Street (Suite 208), Newberry, recently opened its doors to the community.

The practice is owned by Dr. Corey Hunt, M.D. — Hunt has been practicing in Newberry for over 20 years and will be the only doctor seeing patients at Compass Family Medicine. Hunt began his career as a pharmacist and later transitioned into medicine, receiving his doctorate in Family Medicine from the University of Washington.

Office Manager Hayley Hunt said she and Corey Hunt wanted to bring this service to Newberry so the people of Newberry could begin to invest in themselves.

“We’ve worked really hard on it. Dr. Hunt and I repainted the whole office, gone through and tried to put a lot of thought and care into making sure that we’re the kind of practice that can treat every part of a person, and not just illness, not just tragedy,” she said. “We kind of want to make taking care of yourself something people look forward to because taking care of yourself is an investment and we want people to invest in their best selves.”

Hunt added that since Compass Family Medicine is General Practice, they are able to do a little bit of everything from physicals to dermatology.

Some of the issues Compass Family Medicine can address include high blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol and on the job injuries, according to Corey Hunt.

“What makes it so great is that we can treat common issues and problems that most people already have, we’re able to treat something on a more advanced level where they don’t have to go to Columbia, Charlotte or even Atlanta to get the kind of care and treatment that we provide,” said Hayley Hunt.

Other issues that can be treated include vessels on the face, rosacea and hair in unsightly places, to name a few.

“A lot of women have a sort of male pattern hair problem when they get older, it’s very common and we can get rid of that because part of menopause is occasional facial hair,” Hunt said.

Compass Family Medicine also offers a SculpSure treatment, which deals with stubborn areas of fat that no matter how much someone works out or diets, the unwanted fat hangs on.

A typical treatment process for a patient, Hunt said, would start with a basic consultation to evaluate the issue at hand, whether it be scars or stretch marks.

“We would look at how deep it is, etc. and then we would assess how many treatments that person would need based on the severity of the issue,” she said. “You don’t have to be a patient to come in, you don’t have to be part of the practice in order to get treated by us for cosmetic lasers. I am willing to work with your schedules so it doesn’t necessarily have to be our office hours in order to get treated,” she said.

She added that Compass Family Medicine is something Newberry deserves to have offered to them.

“We’re in an area that has a need for this kind of practice and I don’t think that it’s fair to the people of Newberry that in order to get the same kind of treatment they have to drive to the other side of Columbia, Atlanta or Greenville because the people of Newberry deserve to have local, convenient service,” she said.

Those who have questions about Compass Family Medicine are encouraged to stop by the office, call 803-276-4860 or search Compass Family Medicine, PA on Facebook and send a private message.

Office Manager Hayley Hunt, right, demonstrates how Compass Family Medicine can also offer laser hair removal on employee Kodi Sharpe, left. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer The Compass Family Medicine team gathers for a group picture. Compass Family Medicine offers a variety of services including, but not limited to, physicals, laser hair removal and scar/stretch mark removal. Pictured, left to right are: Syndy Smeal, Hayley Hunt, Dr. Corey Hunt, Darnasia Houseal, Kodi Sharpe and LaTavia Harmon. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Dr. Corey Hunt, left, will be seeing patients at Compass Family Medicine while Hayley Hunt, right, will serve as the Office Manager. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@championcarolinas.com