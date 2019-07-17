Students receive Henry Blohm Leadership Scholarship

Courtesy photo Charles Ruff, left, and Alexis Ramirez, right, recently received the Henry Blohm Leadership Scholarship. They are pictured with Donor Representative Josh Black, center. -

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Piedmont Technical College (PTC) recently held a Scholarship Luncheon to recognize student recipients of dozens of PTC Foundation scholarships for 2019. This year’s winners of the Henry Blohm Leadership Scholarship are Alexis Ramirez of Greenwood and Charles Ruff of Newberry.

The PTC Foundation established the Henry Blohm Leadership Scholarship in memory of Henry Blohm, who served on the Foundation’s Board from 1975 to 1989.

Charles Ruff, left, and Alexis Ramirez, right, recently received the Henry Blohm Leadership Scholarship. They are pictured with Donor Representative Josh Black, center. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Henry-Blohm-Leadership.jpg Charles Ruff, left, and Alexis Ramirez, right, recently received the Henry Blohm Leadership Scholarship. They are pictured with Donor Representative Josh Black, center. Courtesy photo