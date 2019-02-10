NCSO looking for missing man with Alzheimer’s

NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing Alzheimer patient, and are asking for assistance locating him.

Dale Shealy Epting is a 77 year old white male who is 6 feet tall weighing 225 pounds. He has grey hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing burgundy and grey pajama type pants with a grey shirt. He had a blue jacket with him. He is driving a blue 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with S.C. Tag QUK 224.

Epting was last seen leaving an address on Whitener Road just outside the City of Newberry around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

