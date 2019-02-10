Fifth Annual S.C. Clay Conference coming to town

Courtesy photo The South Carolina Clay Conference will take place in the Firehouse Conference Center in downtown Newberry beginning Feb. 21. -

NEWBERRY — Newberry will continue “Moving Clay Forward” with the fifth annual South Carolina Clay Conference (SCCC) this month Thursday, February 21, through Sunday, February 24.

The South Carolina Clay Conference will take place in the Firehouse Conference Center in downtown Newberry. The SCCC features a weekend of festivities for attendees, a host of nationally and internationally known speakers from the clay community as well as a pottery sale that is open to the public featuring work by the SCCC presenters as well as many of the conference’s attendees.

The conference, sponsored by the Newberry Arts Center and the City of Newberry, is co-sponsored this year with the University of South Carolina McKissick Museum through support from the National Endowment for the Arts.

The SCCC is one not like any other, in the fact that it provides a chance for attendees to personally meet highly renown potters from all walks of life. Marquerite Palmer, a founder of the South Carolina Clay Conference here in Newberry and director of the Newberry Arts Center, said the conference is geared toward encouraging personal relationships among the speakers as well as the attendees.

Before the SCCC was founded in Newberry in 2015, there was no prior clay conference held in the state, and the conference continues to grow annually, Palmer said. What began as a small conference boasting less than 15 passionate potters has grown to an annual meeting of clay artists that has held as many as 90 people. Palmer enjoys the size of the forum being reserved to around 85 members because it allows for the interpersonal relationships that make the SCCC so special.

This year’s conference is including five guest speakers that have influenced the field, Palmer said that is this year’s theme, ‘Narrative Surfaces and Forms.’ The first night of the four-day event, features narrative potter Winnie Owens-Hart. Owens-Hart will be the guest speaker for the conference’s public forum and will be explaining a take on pottery influence from the Transatlantic slave trade.

Friday and Saturday will host potters Matt Jones and Kevin Snipes. Jones, a potter from Leicester, N.C., has owned Jones Pottery since 1998 and has created many pieces that represent historic southern narratives. Snipes is a rising ceramic artist from Philadelphia that has created his own style based on his passion for creation.

Sunday, February 24, will feature potters from the Catawba Indian Nation, Chief Bill Harris and Keith “Little Bear” Brown. These potters have practiced the art for decades and embody the true spirit of the Catawba Indian Nation, Palmer said.

“The South Carolina Clay Conference offers the unique opportunity to meet and truly get to know these reputable artists first-hand,” Palmer said.

The Newberry Art Center, 1200 Main Street, will be open to the public as attendees and speakers of the conference will be displaying their personal pottery for sale. The Art Center will be open Friday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for anyone to stop by and browse. Alongside the pottery sale, Brown will also be at the arts center, Palmer said, providing spectators with a live demonstration of his work. In the building located beside the arts center will be a showcase of a collection of historic Edgefield pottery courtesy of Mary McDonald, which Palmer said they were grateful to have as a part of the weekend.

The registration prices for the conference range from $125 for students to $225 for potters, Palmer said with the deadline for registration for this year’s conference being February 15. The SCCC pottery sale is free and open to the public.

For more information, reach out to the Newberry Arts Center at 803-597-1125.

