NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Water and Sewer Authority Board of Directors recently held a Work Session where it was decided by the Board to proceed with funding a Master Plan for the Cannons Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The plan is not to exceed $25,000 (the estimated cost) and was approved after a motion from Board Member Tim Nichols and seconded by Board Member Lewis Lee.

Jim Longshore (Summit Engineering Group, Inc.) led the discussion on the Cannons Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant. During the work session it was determined that in the future additional wastewater treatment capacity will be required to accommodate flow from residential, commercial and industrial growth throughout Newberry County.

NCWSA plans to use the wastewater capacity reserve to fund the Master Plan.

In other business, the Board also voted unanimously to utilize NCWSA reserve funds to temporarily process pay applications during the recent government shutdown in regards to the Newberry Shores/Bedford Way Flow Diversion Project. The motion was made by Lee and seconded by Board Member Jerry Koon.

The project was anticipated to be completed in January, with the government shutdown NCWSA was unable to process contractor and/or engineer pay applications with USDA funding. Upon the federal government resuming operation, NCWSA will apply for reimbursement.

NCWSA Manager Brent Richardson presented the monthly Construction and Operation Report. The water distribution department reported one main line leak and two new water services were installed. The Cannons Creek Wastewater Plant is in normal operation. Operators are feeding Carusol liquid permanganate at the wastewater treatment plant and Totalox in the wastewater collection system for odor control. No new sewer services were installed and repairs are underway at the following pump stations: Jalapa Road, Beaufort Shores, Georgia Pacific and Oxner Road.

Daniel Quattlebaum, NCWSA assistant manager, presented the Financial Report for the month. Total revenue is at 52.7 percent, total expense at 49.2 percent and there was a year-to-date system gain of $146,824. Noteworthy expenses included a sewer pump station repair ($21,500).

Other business:

• The Board reviewed/amended NCWSA’s Capital Improvement Plan (CIP), no modifications were requested.

• On a motion by Lee and second by Board Member David Wiseman the Board approved Richardson’s request to reschedule the March Board of Directors meeting from March 21 to March 20.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@championcarolinas.com