Newberry College to host Black History Month event series

NEWBERRY — Newberry College will mark Black History Month throughout February with a series of events to celebrate important people and events in the history of African-Americans and the African diaspora. All events are free and open to the public.

Calendar of Events:

Feb. 12 – Trivia Tuesday: Black History, 8 p.m., Steele Student Center. Hosted by the Office of Residence Life and the Social Justice Club.

Feb. 13 – And When They Wake Up: Black Lives Matter, Rap and Activism, featuring instructor and researcher Najja K. Baptist, 7:30 p.m., Gnann Center-Center for Teacher Education.

Presented by the Newberry College Multicultural Committee and the Political Science program.

Feb. 19 – Poetry Slam, 8 p.m., AMC Recital Hall. Hosted by ACE and the Social Justice Club.

Feb. 21 – Movie Night: “The Hate U Give,” 7:30 p.m., McClurg Center 215. Presented by the Department of Social and Behavioral Sciences, Diversity Education and the Social Justice Club.

Feb. 28 – Soul Food Dinner and Stroll Off performance by National Pan-Hellenic Council members, 6:30 p.m., Kaufmann Dining Hall. Food prepared by Sodexo Dining Services. Sponsored by Diversity Education and the Social Justice Club.